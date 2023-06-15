The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Hampden league announces 2023 under 17 interleague football squad

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 15 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy's Mitch Ryan, pictured against Portland in round nine, is part of the Hampden league under 17 squad. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Port Fairy's Mitch Ryan, pictured against Portland in round nine, is part of the Hampden league under 17 squad. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

SOME of the Hampden league's brightest young footballers are vying for a spot on its under 17 interleague team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.