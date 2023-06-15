SOME of the Hampden league's brightest young footballers are vying for a spot on its under 17 interleague team.
The Bottles Greens have unveiled an initial squad of 37 players for the clash against Ballarat on July 1.
The side, led by experienced coaches Brett Taylor, Ben Parkinson and Justin Impey, will play a curtain-raiser to the under 23 game.
Taylor - the brains trust behind the under 17 concept - said the match would give players a chance to perform in front of talent scouts, including from the Coates Talent League.
"Once you start putting some names together of who has played senior footy, it's going to come up pretty well I would've thought," he said of the team.
"It is for these young guys to showcase their talent a little bit. There's sort of no other opportunities to perform in front of higher-level people, so it's something that can enhance their reputation against quality opposition in Ballarat."
Taylor said it would be hard to narrow the side down to 22 players.
The under 17 squad will train on June 27 and June 29 in Warrnambool at a venue to be determined.
"There could be a couple of injuries and I know there's a couple of kids who have been playing (GWV) Rebels and they might have to have a week off, it just depends on how their loads are," he said.
"It is a big group and because it's a little late notice there could be kids on holidays."
Camperdown: Myles Sinnott, Jonty Lafferty, Luke Kavenagh; Cobden: Jonty Robertson, Ben McGlade, Flynn Penry, Rhys Unwin, Gus Walsh; Hamilton Kangaroos: Angus Kissel, Jack Jennings, Thomas Calvert, Bailey Baker, Kyle Rhook; Koroit: Tate Waterson, Jesse Suter, Mitch Lloyd, Joe Morrison; North Warrnambool Eagles: Liam Anders; Port Fairy: Mitch Ryan, Kelby Fleming; Portland: Charlie Piergrosse, Tom Burns, Noah Nicholls, Kodi Jones, Fergus Peddie; South Warrnambool: Wil Rantall, Bailey Osborne, Mason Porter, Ollie Harris, Jack McNeil; Terang Mortlake: Ned Roberts, Tyler Vickers; Warrnambool: Reggie Mast, Amon Radley, Jaiden Wells, Sam Carter, Ryan Barnes.
