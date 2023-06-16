Why it is extremely important to keep aged care facilities in rural communities

I concur with Geoff Barby and Chris O'Connor (Letters, June 10). The decision to close the May Noonan Centre appears to be an orchestrated campaign by the Lyndoch board to phase out, run down and then reallocate beds of May Noonan to Lyndoch.
As a former carer for my elderly mother, who was fortunate enough to remain in her own home and community until her death, I realise that not all are that fortunate.
For those who require high-needs care, it is extremely important they remain in their own communities, close to their families.
As a former councillor and mayor, I was made very aware of the need of rural communities to have their elderly family members close at hand if they could not remain in their own homes.
Commercial imperatives should not be the only criteria to determine the location of aged care facilities.
It is nigh on impossible for rural communities to meet the criteria to establish aged care facilities.
For those that have them, they have to fight like hell to retain them.
There needs to be greater diversity and investigation of alternative models for aged care in regional communities.
Neil Trotter, Timboon
It deeply concerns me that there is a possibility of permits being issued for seismic testing in the Otway Basin.
As a resident of Warrnambool and a world citizen, I need to live in a sustainable environment for my own health, my family's health, future generations' health and the health of all people and species.
I cannot reconcile this is a possibility if fossil fuels are continued to be developed. There is simply no place. Seismic testing is the foot in the door and in itself is a destructive process.
At a local level, Warrnambool markets itself as a tourist destination - whales being a cornerstone. Whales and seismic testing do not co-exist.
Peter Mills, Warrnambool
Indigenous Elder Rob Lowe strongly expressed his opinion that nothing will change with the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament (The Standard, June 2).
While historically based that assessment is understandable, it was nevertheless disappointing that Rob didn't offer any suggestions at all that might close the gap in critical areas such as health and life expectancy.
Being excessively negative assists the no campaign led by Peter Dutton and that campaign will be supported by every racist in Australia.
It was refreshing that in the same article other Indigenous leaders in Tom Molyneux and Shane Keogh endorsed the Voice proposal and its chance to deliver better outcomes for Indigenous Australians.
Tony Delaney, Warrnambool
You have to question why the government is pushing one side; what is coming next?
Why are we spending so much money on the referendum when it could go towards our hospitals, roads, housing etc? Four per cent of our population is Indigenous. Their number increased 25 per cent between census'.
Who are the 24 people who will represent the Indigenous people on the Voice? It was reported the yes/no booklet will be in several languages; how many Aboriginal languages?
The TV advertisement for the 'yes' vote says the constitution is 122-years-old and does not recognise our Indigenous people. The constitution sets out the rules for Parliament to govern; nobody is recognised.
Let's just make the existing 3000 corporations/land councils more accountable for money spent.
Anne Pietsch, Pomonal
In accordance with the Victorian Department of Environment, Land, Water, and Planning's Environmental Act 1978, in the wake of a flood, to enable regulatory bodies to plan and regulate, flood contours and a flood overlay relative to the act are established.
Historical and experiential community feedback essential.
Following a consultant's presentation at the South Warrnambool Flood Investigation Community Meeting on June 7, questions quickly focused on unresolved illegal landfill (and other breaches) within the South Warrnambool Flood Overlay. Frustration from all participants palpable.
Some developments disregard the planning and regulatory measures. Push back against regulatory resolve means that when another flood occurs - by Archimedes principle - displaced rising water affects others locally and eventually, beyond. To which, new flood contours and extended flood overlay are required, and so the cycle continues.
Mike Kibblewhite, South Warrnambool
Recent developments have created job opportunities in regional Australia, particularly in the field of edible insect farming.
According to the CSIRO, there are more than 2100 insect species consumed by two billion people from 130 countries, making edible insects a significant opportunity.
Australia has a unique advantage over other countries in insect farming. Our country possesses distinct insect strains that perform well, and our seasonal conditions allow farmers to cultivate insects throughout the year.
The CSIRO's Edible Insects Industry Roadmap delves into the potential for Australia to enter the global market, which is valued at about $1.4 billion.
Australia already has 14 insect farming businesses, and anyone with access to a shed and a willingness to learn could venture into this industry.
Crickets and mealworms are the most farmed insects, accepted as feed for livestock and pets in most jurisdictions.
Growing insects has a lower carbon footprint compared to traditional animal farming, and their protein feed conversion efficiency is significantly higher.
Those interested in exploring this promising new industry could start by referring to the CSIRO Roadmap, available at research.csiro.au/edibleinsects
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
