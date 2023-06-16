The Standard
Have Your Say

Warrnambool Standard letters to the editor: Opinion | June 17, 2023

June 17 2023 - 7:00am
Why it is extremely important to keep aged care facilities in rural communities
I concur with Geoff Barby and Chris O'Connor (Letters, June 10). The decision to close the May Noonan Centre appears to be an orchestrated campaign by the Lyndoch board to phase out, run down and then reallocate beds of May Noonan to Lyndoch.

