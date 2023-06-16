Equestrian lifestyle property with views | House of the Week

The spectacular 'Tower Hill Lodge' is a picturesque equestrian facility with substantial infrastructure suitable for the agistment and training of horses; positioned at the foothills of the Tower Hill Wildlife Reserve.
A long driveway draws you into this beautifully maintained equestrian-focused property that sits on just under 30 acres (approx) - you will never feel confined while enjoying this breathtaking property!
Homeseeka Real Estate selling agent Martin Rivett says a better description for this listing would be an "equestrian lifestyle property", because you don't have to be completely into horses to live there.
"They do agist domestic horses, as well as looking after race horses, so if you didn't want to go into the race horse side of it, and if you owned a few horses yourself, you could do that and run an income off the rest of the property," Martin says.
"If you wanted to do some horse agistment you could make some good money off that, so there is a way of swaying the business."
The residence is positioned to take in the scenic views that sweep across the horse paddocks towards the Southern Ocean, and the large home boasts five generous bedrooms, a master with walk-in robe and the other four with built-in robes.
Two bathrooms, two large living spaces, and a large open-plan kitchen/dining space provide you with all the space you will ever need while enjoying the views to the north, south, east and west.
Martin says the property has been "fully revamped", including new curtains and carpets.
Outside there is a large outdoor entertainment area to enjoy which overlooks the arena with Tower Hill as the picturesque backdrop.
The features of the property/business include:
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.