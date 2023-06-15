The south-west's great dairy exodus may stabilise as farmers committed to the industry re-invest in infrastructure.
Latest quarterly Rabobank data shows good seasonal conditions and commodity prices have lifted farmer confidence across the state, with 13 per cent now expecting business conditions to improve in the coming year, up from nine per cent for the first quarter.
Confidence in the dairy industry saw the greatest change with 19 per cent of farmers holding an optimistic outlook, up eight per cent.
Deputy regional manager Daker Pern - who is based in Hamilton - said that was a welcome revelation following the closure of 41 south-west dairy operations across the 2021-22 financial year.
"There's certainly a lot of confidence in the dairy industry at the moment," he said.
"That's been driven by continuing strong commodity prices, albeit back five or 10 per cent from record prices.
"In the south-west we're seeing that locally through growth and investment in the dairy industry. I think what we saw (in the past) was other competitive farming types - predominantly beef and sheep - driving land prices three four years ago.
"That presented an opportunity for some dairy farmers who wanted to get out with record prices offered by those looking for traditional land southward.
"I think all of those farms (that closed) were ones which potentially needed significant reinvestment, whereas what we're seeing in the south-west now is the families which are committed to dairy re-investing back into infrastructure.
"I think we're going to have some really strong, robust dairy businesses which are well-capitalised and that we may see growth which will see the industry remain stable."
IN OTHER NEWS
But the data also revealed high-rainfall grain growers in the region's north had a less optimistic outlook, with 50 per cent of farmers expecting agricultural economic conditions to decline in the year ahead.
Mr Pern said he expected that number to decrease following more favourable seasonal conditions.
"The industry which was the least confident was the grain industry on the back of a really wet and drawn out harvest," he said.
"At that stage we hadn't had a lot of rain and there wasn't a lot of moisture in the profiles of those grain areas.
"What we've since seen is some widespread rains through those grain growing areas further north so we expect confidence to be on the rise."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
