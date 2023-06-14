Alleged offender charged with stealing wine back in the cells

A Hamilton man who allegedly stole bottles of wine from a home while already on bail will appear in court on Thursday.
A police spokesman said the 34-year-old was already on bail for an alleged theft at a Cheap as Chips store during September last year.
Then on March 5 he allegedly stole a power cord, when approached by police he ran off, pushed over a member of the public and resisted arrest.
He struck out at police officers while being arrested.
His charges include assaulting police, resisting arrest, unlawful assault and thefts.
Then on April 10 he attempted to use the ATM at Hamilton's Commonwealth Bank.
When it didn't work to his satisfaction, he kicked the machine a number of times causing $6500 damage.
The man was located on May 9 at Penshurst, arrested and bailed to appear in Hamilton court on June 21.
But, on Wednesday there was more trouble with the constabulary when the man allegedly stole bottles of wine valued at $150 from a Hamilton home.
He was arrested, interviewed, charged with burglary and theft and breaching his bail. He was remanded in custody.
The man will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday for a bail/remand hearing, where it is expected police will oppose bail on the grounds the man is an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend.
