TWO Terang Mortlake teammates are preparing for their first taste of representative netball in Melbourne.
McKenzie Dillon and Madelyn Clarke, both 12, will feature in the Hampden league's 13 and under team at the Netball Victoria association championships on Sunday.
McKenzie will slot into a defensive role while Madelyn expects to run through the Bottle Greens' midcourt.
The Mercy Regional College students are excited to see what their teammates can achieve.
Madelyn, who plays for Warrnambool in basketball, said she was excited to be "spending time away with all the girls and getting to know them all".
"I definitely think we can have a good crack at it and definitely be up there with some of the better teams," she said.
"I think we can play anywhere and have strength and depth all over the court."
Madelyn likes the freedom of playing in the midcourt and could slot into centre.
"I like being able to run," she said.
"I just hope I can play to my best and have a good experience."
McKenzie said her preferred position was goal defence. "I just hope I can play my best and prove myself," she said.
Madelyn said McKenzie was suited to the role.
"The athleticism on her (is great), she can jump so high," she said.
Jaime Barr (North Warrnambool Eagles) and Kym Grundy (Terang Mortlake) are co-coaching the Hampden 13 and under side.
They led it to a grand final win at the Western Region championships in Warrnambool earlier this month which qualified them for the Melbourne-based competition at the State Netball and Hockey Centre.
"Jaime is smart and big on coming forward, using our footwork and not stepping," McKenzie said.
Madelyn said she enjoyed learning from both experienced mentors.
"Kym is from Terang so we see her around a bit but it's been really fun to have them both coach us," she said.
Madelyn and McKenzie will be joined in the Bottle Greens' 13 and under team by Koroit's Georgia Arthur, Edie Batt, Charlotte Smedts, Zoe Dobson and Elsie Finnigan, Hamilton Kangaroos duo Molly Sevior and Maddox Ryan, Camperdown's Charlotte Hinds and Warrnambool's Sophie Smith.
Hampden league is also sending 15 and under, 17 and under and open teams to the one-day tournament.
Stacey O'Sullivan and Marie Wall are coaching the 15 and under team, Jacqui Bowman and Leah Sinnott are in charge of the 17 and under side and premiership-winning mentor Will Jamison will oversee the open netballers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.