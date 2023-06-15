The cold weather won't stop stargazers from viewing the night sky, with an astronomy event set to go ahead in Woodford this weekend.
Amateur astronomer Michael Toms will have his 10 inch f/5 Dobsonian telescope onsite, which he made himself out of balsa wood.
Mr Toms has held these nights since 2016, starting at Warrnambool's Civic Green and later moving to Cannon Hill to avoid light pollution.
"On one occasion, we went all the way out to Penshurst but you don't really have to go too far to look at the stars here in Warrnambool," he told The Standard.
This weekend's event will be held at Jubilee Park in Woodford. Mr Toms said facing north from the location avoided much of the light pollution from the city.
"If you're looking south you've got the showgrounds and the greyhound park. If they've got their lights on it kind of interferes but not as much as anywhere else in Warrnambool," he said.
The event has been scheduled to line up with the new moon, the first stage of the lunar cycle that is virtually invisible to the naked eye.
"If you have the moon around, its light interferes with your viewing unless you're looking at it," Mr Toms said.
Mr Toms will have red-light LED torches on hand so as to not interfere with the visibility of the stars.
"And if the weather is clear, I'm hoping to look through the Virgo cluster of galaxies," he said.
While the event is planned to run from 8pm-12am on Saturday night, it may be rescheduled to Friday if the forecast looks cloudy.
Mr Toms said visitors should join the 'Warrnambool Astronomy Nights' Facebook page for event updates.
