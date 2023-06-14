Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe believes the Hampden league under 23 side will fare well against its Ballarat league counterparts next month, with recruiters to attend the match at Mars Stadium.
The HFNL announced an initial 34-player squad for the July 1 clash on Wednesday with O'Keefe joining AFL legend Jonathan Brown, Koroit mentor Chris McLaren, North Warrnambool Eagles assistant Nathan Vardy and Hampden league premiership coach Leigh McCluskey on the coaching panel.
Five VFL-listed players were named - Hamish Sinnott, Will White, Archie Stevens (Carlton), Mark Marriott and Ryley Hutchins (Geelong) - however their availability will depend on their state league commitments.
O'Keefe said the side's midfield depth was a strength.
"I think we've got a strong enough team to really take it to them," he said.
"I think the midfield talent that we've got really, really stands out. And that's really exciting because rep games can be dominated by midfield groups.
"We've probably got depth of midfielders that could fill three teams, so we'll probably end up seeing quite a few midfielders go through half-forward lines or wings, even half-back lines."
The match will provide exposure for the league's young talent, players who may not have had the chance to showcase their skills on the big stage before.
"I think there's players in this under 23 squad that we've got that could certainly play at VFL level," O'Keefe said.
"It's just sometimes they don't (get opportunities), whether they don't get the invites or they don't know how to go about the pathway etc. There's certainly plenty of players.
"It just takes one person to make a quick phone call after a good performance. When you're playing against good players, if you can turn up and play well against good players then it counts for a fair bit."
O'Keefe said he found playing a role in young players' journeys "really fulfilling".
"From a football point of view I love what footy can give you more so than probably what the game is," he said.
"I just think there's some awesome stories to come from this game of footy and you can help help young players fulfil certain ambitions. For some, I'm sure this game will be the highest standard of football they'll ever play so that's really exciting."
The former Carlton VFL mentor is also keen to work with Brown in the coaching box.
"I haven't worked with him in the past but we've been family friends for a long time," he said.
"We often talk footy Jonathan and I, we've spoken about this game in length a couple of times so we are looking forward to catching up but also to be able to go and play good footy and help young talent get exposed further more."
HFNL under 23 squad: Zach Sinnott, Sidney Bradshaw, Hamish Sinnott (Camperdown), Mark Marriott, Patrick Smith, Jordan Fowler (Cobden), Hamish Cook, Rory Gill (Hamilton), Paddy O'Sullivan, Tom Baulch, Mac Petersen, Jack Block, Clem Nagorcka (Koroit), Bailey Jenkinson, Jackson Grundy, Jett Bermingham (North Warrnambool), Jett Hopper, Oscar Pollock (Port Fairy), Toby Jennings, Sam Hampshire (Portland), Isaac Thomas, Ollie Bridgewater, Will White, Jed Henderson, Archie Stevens (South Warrnambool), Rhys Buck, Ryley Hutchins, Darcy Hobbs, Kane Johnstone (Terang Mortlake), Mitch Bidmade, Liam Bidmade, Harry Ryan, Ethan Boyd, Ryan Warfe (Warrnambool).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.