The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Hampden league names strong under 23 interleague squad, including five VFL-listed players

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 14 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhys Buck, Patrick Smith, Mac Petersen and Bailey Jenkinson have been named in the Hampden league's under 23 squad. Pictures by Meg Saultry, Sean McKenna, Anthony Brady and Eddie Guerrero.
Rhys Buck, Patrick Smith, Mac Petersen and Bailey Jenkinson have been named in the Hampden league's under 23 squad. Pictures by Meg Saultry, Sean McKenna, Anthony Brady and Eddie Guerrero.

Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe believes the Hampden league under 23 side will fare well against its Ballarat league counterparts next month, with recruiters to attend the match at Mars Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.