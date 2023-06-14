The Standard
Moyne and Corangamite shires demand millions more in federal road grants

Ben Silvester
JG
By Ben Silvester, and Jessica Greenan
Updated June 14 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:00pm
The rising cost of building roads has left south-west councils fearing they can no longer maintain their road networks with the current levels of federal government funding.
South-west councils are using a national local government conference in Canberra to lobby for hundreds of millions more in local road funding.

