South-west councils are using a national local government conference in Canberra to lobby for hundreds of millions more in local road funding.
Corangamite and Moyne Shires have joined dozens of other regional councils at the Australian Local Government Association's national general assembly in Canberra to push for an extra $300 million per year for the federal Roads to Recovery program.
The scheme allocates $500 million a year to "local roads", which are maintained by local councils, but as costs have rocketed over the past year many municipalities fear the existing funding isn't enough to preserve their road networks to a safe standard.
Moyne Shire mayor Karen Foster said the conference was an opportunity to share ideas as well as advocate for much needed funding.
"We are in a perfect storm of rising costs and decreasing government grants as well as the impacts of the state government rate cap," Cr Foster said.
"Moyne supports any increases to the Roads to Recovery fund to help us deliver vital upgrades on the almost 3000 kilometres of roads we have management responsibility for - the more funding we receive the more upgrades we can deliver for our community."
Cr Foster and council chief executive officer Brett Davis were meeting with half a dozen federal MPs to discuss issues including renewable energy infrastructure, key worker housing, and township renewal projects.
Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein said the first day had featured a regional forum dedicated to attracting skilled workers and building disaster resilience.
She had heard many other councils list the same challenges Corangamite faced.
"I think by having a really strong showing here demonstrates particularly to the federal government the importance of local government and what it does for our community," she said.
"We need to make the most of every opportunity to advocate and put the local government story out there."
She said roads were a perennial issue for the shire, and the local government association had played a key role in establishing the maintenance program they were lobbying to expand.
"What it comes down to is I always go on about Roads to Recovery funding, (but) the roads congress that's run by ALGA was what motivated the federal government to begin roads to recovery," Cr Gstrein said.
Cr Foster said as councils were increasingly forced to "do more with less" it was incumbent on the federal government to provide adequate road funding and certainty about ongoing government grants programs.
