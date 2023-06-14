The Standard
Hi-tech solution to unsafe mowing an $80,000 solution for Warrnambool council

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 14 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 2:30pm
International Mowers' Leigh Gibb gives his remote-controlled mower a test run on a dangerous embankment in Warrnambool. Warrnambool City Council is considering buying one.
A test drive of an $80,000 mower meant South Warrnambool's overgrown "unholy mess" finally got the cut residents had been waiting at least six months for.

