A test drive of an $80,000 mower meant South Warrnambool's overgrown "unholy mess" finally got the cut residents had been waiting at least six months for.
Warrnambool City Council staff had stopped mowing the grass on the steep embankment for safety reason.
But with no action all year, the South Warrnambool Community Association met on Tuesday night and planned to send another letter to the council about the embankment which was becoming a growing safety concern for motorists with tall grass obscuring the view around the top corner.
By Wednesday morning the remote controlled mower had arrived from Melbourne for a test drive.
Association president Bill Hicks said he was glad the grass had finally been cut.
"They're just testing it to see if it's something they might buy but I think it's something they would use, not just along here but there's lots of embankments around Warrnambool that needs cutting," he said.
"If it saves a WorkCover claim, or anything like that, its worthwhile."
Mr Hicks said the grass hadn't been cut since well before Christmas.
"This is the first time it's been cut this year," he said.
International Mowers' Leigh Gibb said they specialised in vegetation control and remote-controlled mowers.
"Obviously they haven't been able to mow it because it's too steep and too dangerous, so that's where these machines come into play," he said.
Mr Gibb said many councils and contractors were purchasing that type of equipment, and even water boards who were using them on dam walls.
He said the base model was about $80,000, and then the bigger ones between $115,000 and $180,000.
Mr Gibb said the remote control had a 150-metre range and the mower could be used on slopes up to 55 degrees.
"Fifty-five degrees, I can barely walk up that," he said.
"You can also set it up on a GPS so it'll kinda mow itself as well."
A council spokesman said the council was open to new and potentially better ways of delivering services.
"Over recent months we've been testing a remote control mower in locations which are difficult to access with ride-on mowers or which have steep inclines and may be unsafe for manual brush-cutting," the spokesman said.
"The results so far have been encouraging and council will continue to evaluate the machine over coming months.
"Human oversight remains an important factor in ensuring a high-quality result and a safe working environment."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
