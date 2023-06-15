An army of caravans is fast-forming the unexpected reinforcements when it comes to solving the region's skilled labour shortages.
It was coincidence which led Cairns couple Narelle and Ross Slatyer to Corangamite Shire to work on maintaining the historic Chocolyn Homestead five kilometres north of Camperdown.
Ms Slatyer said the two were part of a growing number of 'grey nomads' who were answering calls for help across the region.
"We're absolutely filling the shortage, there's work everywhere," she said.
"Some of the farm sits we've been on, you get talking to them, you tell them your skills and they say they've been looking everywhere for someone with them.
"There's so much work out there and it's an easy way for us to travel, earn a bit of money and just keep going and fill that shortage of tradespeople and workers."
She said it was a win-win solution for all involved.
"We're from Cairns and we've been full-time in the van for 15 months," Ms Slatyer said.
"It got to a point where our kids had grown up, moved out and had kids of their own. My husband was working away at the mines doing 12-hour days and had enough.
"It was something I wanted to do for a number of years. While we're young, fit and able, we wanted to travel around.
"We saw the job advertised on a Facebook page called 'The Grey Nomad Caretakers' and we answered the ad and turned up here, initially for two weeks which was what we had been doing.
"We'd been care-taking on properties and picking up work here and there. It was a way for us to explore the area and have our van in a secure place as well as the property owners having a bit of security knowing someone was there.
"We're out of the van and in the old worker's cottage at the moment doing a few hours a week helping the owner to maintain the gardens and also the homestead itself."
She said she enjoyed the flexibility of her role.
"We've been at Chocolyn for two weeks, previous to that we did a two-week stint, did another farm sit at Portland, then came back for a week and went home for a wedding," Ms Slatyer said.
"But I quite like south-west Victoria. We're used to reef and rain forest and the heat, we don't have the amount of heritage-listed buildings like you have down here, especially the bluestone.
"It's fascinating to us."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
