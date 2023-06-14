The Standard
Liam Picken is taking legal action against the AFL and other parties

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 14 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 10:24am
Liam Picken (right) has launched legal action after multiple concussions throughout his career. (Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS)
Hamilton AFL export Liam Picken is expected to claim he was put back on the ground by the Western Bulldogs despite failing concussion tests.

