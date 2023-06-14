Four-year-old Ben Vivian from Laang is proving the biggest hearts can sometimes be found in the smallest bodies.
The Superman-loving boy is demonstrating just how much of a hero he is by sharing his heart journey in time for Hero for HeartKids Day this month.
His mother Amanda said he was as strong as his comic book idol.
"His development is going well, he's trying to keep up with other kids his age," she said.
"In terms of his heart condition, he's exercising and doing really well.
"But he does have another major health issue to do with his throat in terms of swallowing and how he eats, so he's got an eating disorder and in that respect he's not doing well."
Ben was diagnosed with an atrioventricular septal defect, meaning there were holes between the chambers of the right and left sides of his heart, when his mother was 18 weeks' pregnant with him.
He'd been diagnosed with Down syndrome at an earlier scan, prompting specialists to perform an ultrasound as heart defects are often common following diagnosis.
Ben had his first surgery at three months old at the Melbourne Royal Children's Hospital and will likely need future repairs when he is an adult.
Ms Vivian said it had been challenging living far from where her son received treatment.
"We moved to Laang in the middle of 2020, the day that Victoria went into its first COVID lockdown," she said.
"For various reasons - not all for heart problems - he was seeing the Royal Children's once a year for his heart, but now he can go every second year.
"That's great news because it means he's getting better.
"But because he has multiple health ailments, we go every three months, really often.
"The bigger, more important things, we can't treat locally.
"We always get referred to Melbourne, but he has a great paediatrician and a great speech pathologist.
"I'm also really pleased with his GP - everyone is working really hard to get him everything he needs."
Ms Vivian said that was why she was grateful to have the additional support from HeartKids.
"HeartKids had a much bigger role around the time when he needed surgery around three months old," she said.
"But as he's growing up and he relies less on actual intensive care, HeartKids are providing opportunities.
"We do have a Warrnambool branch of HeartKids which form social get-togethers twice a year for a few years now.
"HeartKids will fund our branch to go out and enjoy a day together so the kids get to know each other and the parents can support each other and talk about what they've been through, which is great."
Hero for HeartKids Day will be held on June 16.
Fundraisers are encouraged to dress as their favourite superhero and raise awareness of congenital heart disease.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
