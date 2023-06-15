LIVE MUSIC: Don Stewart & The Reformers, Mozart Hall, from 7.30pm. $20, book via https://humanitix.com/au
ENVIRONMENT: Hopkins River Trees for Fish Planting Day, Deakin University, 10am-12.30pm.
TALK: Yarning with Rob Lowe: Framlingham Station, Warrnambool RSL, from 10.30am.
FOOTBALL: Camperdown v Mortlake at Leura Oval from 2pm.
NETBALL: Koroit v Cobden, Victoria Park, from 1.15pm.
HISTORY: The Silent Pianos of Warrnambool and the Western District with Peter Humphreys, Flagstaff Hill, from 2pm. $26, book via https://www.flagstaffhill.com/
FOOTBALL: Allansford v Panmure at Allansford Recreation Reserve from 2.20pm.
NETBALL: Timboon Demons v Nirranda at Nirranda Recreation Reserve from 1.50pm.
BASKETBALL: Warrnambool Seahawks v Coburg, Warrnambool Stadium from 7pm.
CONCERT: Ben Witham & The Betty Band, Lighthouse Studio, from 7.30pm.
ASTRONOMY: Star Meet at Woodford, Jubilee Park, 8pm-12am.
RACE: Winter Solstice Fun Run, Portland, from 8.30am. Register via https://my.raceresult.com/235166/
CONSERVATION: Volunteer Invitation Day, Tower Hill, 10.30am-1pm.
SERVICE: God's Story, My Story, Our Story, Warrnambool Uniting Church from 10.30am.
STORIES: 'Let's Talk' Human Library, Mozart Hall, from 2pm.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
