We've reached the halfway mark of the Hampden league season and while some questions have been answered, plenty remain.
South Warrnambool is again the clear team to beat however there is still a lot to play out before a champion netball team is crowned.
The Standard has assessed how each team sits after the opening nine rounds and how they are shaping up for the second half of the season, with the top-five to play finals.
First, 9-0 win-loss record, 218.31 percentage
What's gone right: Just about everything has gone right for the reigning premiers, who are a well-oiled machine led by coach Will Jamison. 2021 Dot Jenkins Medallist Ally O'Connor has slotted seamlessly back into the side which is littered with stars. A 26-goal win against second-placed Cobden on Saturday would have sent an ominous warning to the rest of the league.
What to look forward to: Potentially another flag. The Roosters are flying and it's scary to think they could improve as the season deepens.
Rating: A+
Second, 7-1-1 win-loss-draw record, 171.55 percentage
What's gone right: Until last week, the Bombers had produced a near perfect season, minus a draw with Hamilton Kangaroos. A heavy loss to the Roosters on Saturday might hurt their confidence a touch however they will bounce back and at this stage are the most likely to challenge the top seeds. The playing return of coach Sophie Hinkley has been a boost for the side while star recruit Jaymie Finch has performed strongly.
What to look forward to: If Hinkley has a full strength side come finals time the Bombers could be a serious threat to the Roosters' chances of back-to-back flags. Midcourter Alicia Blain missed last round after returning the previous week from off-season surgery while 2019 Dot Jenkins Medallist Amy Hammond was a chance to return to training last week after giving birth eight weeks prior.
Rating: B+
Third, 7-2 win-loss record, 125.93 percentage
What's gone right: Co-coaches Kate Dobson and Kerri Jennings have done a sublime job leading the youthful Saints after losing experienced players such as Emily-Rose Dobson in the off-season. Youngsters like Millie Jennings, Layla Monk and Shelby O'Sullivan have stepped up.
What to look forward to: The more time the Saints spend together on court, the better they will get. The side has a huge ceiling and is well on track for finals.
Rating: B+
Fourth, 6-2-1 win-loss-draw record, 123.51 percentage
What's gone right: After missing finals last season, the Kangaroos should be delighted by their efforts in the first half of their campaign. Co-coaches Emma and Kellie Sommerville have the Kangaroos firing, with a highlight a round two draw with Cobden.
What to look forward to: A return to finals. Any team that can match it with the Bombers should qualify for the post-season action.
Rating: A
Fifth, 5-4 win-loss record, 106.45 percentage
What's gone right: A big tick for the Eagles, with the side on track to play finals even after losing stars Jordyn Murphy and Rachael Batten to retirement in the off-season. Recruits Maisie Barlow and Matilda Sewell have worked superbly in defence together.
What to look forward to: Experienced goal-attack Skye Billings is battling an ongoing knee concern. The Eagles will eye games against the Kangaroos and Saints as winnable after falling just short the first time around.
Rating: B
Sixth, 4-5 win-loss record, 100.51 percentage
What's gone right: They would love to be higher but the Blues are just one win adrift of fifth spot at the halfway mark. Recruits Meg Carlin and Isabella Baker have impressed this season while champion Blue Amy Wormald is thriving after a move to defence.
What to look forward to: The Blues have been competitive in most of their games to date and if they can reverse a few of the close losses, they are a chance of nabbing fifth spot.
Rating: C+
Seventh 3-6 win-loss record, 102.03 percentage
What's gone right: The Bloods are on the rise under returning coach Sharni Moloney after finishing the 2022 season in ninth. The implementation of a leadership group by Moloney seems to be working and a percentage more than 100 suggests the side is heading in the right direction.
What to look forward to: Whether they play finals or not, Moloney will be hoping for more improvement her charges in the second half of the season. Re-matches with the Eagles and Blues will make for compelling viewing after the Bloods lost both games by less than five goals.
Rating: B
Eighth, 1-8 win-loss record, 68.61 percentage
What's gone right: The Tigers have produced many competitive performances this season despite being hampered by low playing numbers and even forfeiting a match early in the season. A win against Port Fairy on Saturday will give the side a much-needed confidence boost.
What to look forward to: Injuries and unavailability have hurt the Tigers this year but should their line-up start to become settled they could snag a few more wins on the way home. Coach Ellen Zeunert expected captain Remy Grant to return from an extended injury layoff shortly.
Rating: C
Ninth, 1-8 win-loss record, 48.97 percentage
What's gone right: After a mass departure of players in the off-season, this year has been about rebuilding for the Magpies. The side, one of the youngest in the league, will benefit from the experience of the first nine rounds and should be proud of its maiden win.
What to look forward to: The Magpies' confidence will undoubtedly grow every time they step foot on the court together, so improvement should come naturally. The side should aim to reduce its losing margins in the second half.
Rating: C+
10th, 1-8 win-loss record, 42.65 percentage
What's gone right: A breakthrough win against the Magpies in round eight was a fitting reward for the Seagulls, who were in the midst of a two-season losing streak. Midcourter Tessa Allen has been impressive this year.
What to look forward to: Another win or two to potentially move the Seagulls off the foot of the ladder would mark a successful year for the improving side.
Rating: C
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.