Massive crowds converged on the western district town of Casterton at the weekend for the 27th Casterton Kelpie Muster and Australia's Premier Working Dog Auction.
Casterton Kelpie Association president Karen Stephens said the turnout was incredible and expectations for the weekend were well exceeded.
"It would have been the largest crowd we've ever had at the auction and when demonstrations started at 9.30am, the hay bales around the arena were chock-a-block full of people," Ms Stephens said.
"We never know going into the weekend just what's going to happen, but the rain held off and we had a fabulous day on Saturday and Sunday."
The weekend kicked off with a festival to celebrate one of Australia's top working dog breeds and followed a Kelpie demonstration and auction on Sunday.
The auction grossed more than $316,000 as some of Australia's best working dogs went under the hammer, with the top-price dog, Beloka Rumble from Caruana Kelpies Stud, Penshurst, knocked down for $8000 above the reserve.
Ms Stephens said the young male performed well prior to the sale and extended her congratulations to Caruana Kelpies stud on its top price.
The two-year-old trained, red and tan Kelpie sold for $25,000.
Caruana stud principal Ash Caruana set the reserve at $17,000 and said he was well surprised with the final bid.
"I put a reserve I thought he was worth, but I definitely didn't think he was going to make what he did and top the auction," Mr Caruana said.
"Stock prices are pretty low at the moment and it was a bit of unknown on how the auction was going to go, but there was plenty of activity on AuctionsPlus the week prior, which gave us some confidence."
Beloka Rumble was bought by a Kelpie stud near Seymour where he will be used as a sire to produce high-pedigree working dogs.
Trained to muster both sheep and cattle, Mr Caruana said Beloka Rumble ticked a lot of boxes and was a resourceful dog who was calm in the paddock but had plenty of bark in the yard.
"His nature was really good, he loved pats, loves kids and so he is a very versatile dog," Mr Caruana said.
Mr Caruana said it was the third year he had attended Casterton since forming the stud in 2018.
South Gippsland stud Beloka Kelpies, Welshpool were also back this year, and Ms Stephens said stud principal Paul Mcphail sold a 16-week-old pup for $11,000.
"Paul is a regular and has been with us since 2000, so it's his 23rd year at Casterton and he breeds some of those prized working dogs each year," Ms Stephens said.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
