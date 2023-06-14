Bumbling crooks to be jailed after stealing $76k cash

Bumbling Warrnambool crooks who thought cutting electricity to businesses would allow easy access have pleaded guilty to a series of failed ram raids and burglaries.
Luke Moon, 38, and Kaine Moon, 36, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday to almost 20 offences each.
Kaine pleaded guilty to 19 charges, including burglaries, theft, theft of vehicles, causing criminal damage and attempting to commit offences.
Luke admitted to 18 similar offences, plus trafficking methamphetamine.
Police told the court that during February and March the Moon brothers committed a series of burglaries in Warrnambool and Cobden.
But, they struck it lucky when they raided the Allansford home of a business owner they indirectly knew and made off with a safe containing $76,145.
During an interview with police, Luke Moon said the offending was "not my proudest moment".
He said when he was committing crimes 10 years previous that cutting power allowed access to businesses.
"Nothing worked. It's all changed," he lamented.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge told the brothers they had committed a series of serious crimes, which raised fear in Warrnambool and district.
He said their offending had a significant impact in the local community and he was considering imposing a significant period of imprisonment with a non-parole period.
The Moons were further remanded, having already spent 76 days in custody and will be back in court for sentencing on July 10.
Police launched Operation Thresher to track down the offenders which led to a vehicle being intercepted on Cramer Street containing the brothers early in the morning at the end of March.
Police executed a search warrant the next day which led to evidence linking the Moons to the offending.
It all started at midnight on February 11 when the Moons broke into Owens Roof Trusses through a rear gate and stole the keys to a white ute and then the ute itself, valued at $25,000.
The court heard Luke had previously worked at the business as a yard hand.
The ute keys were located at a Birdwood Avenue unit during the police raid.
At 12.17am on February 17 the Moons reversed the ute through a roller door at Cheap as Chips and then used a sledgehammer, causing $5000 damage, to gain entry to an office.
Four days later the brothers cut a padlock to get into Whalers Freight where they stole a $15,000 van.
At midnight on February 22 they used the van to ram raid the Mortlake Road BP service station in an unsuccessful attempt to get the ATM.
They caused $38,000 damage.
A week later Luke tried to access a power box to try and get into the Warrnambool Football Netball Club gaming area, again causing extensive damage.
At 1.30am on March 2 the Moons attempted to gain access to the Cobden Golf Club but only managed to break into the cart shed.
The court was told they tripped an alarm and fled after causing $5000 damage.
Five days later at 1.50am the brothers tried to cut power to the Ampol service station on Warrnambool's Raglan Parade.
They were unable to gain entry through a roller door.
The Moons went to a second power box where they caused $1652 damage and cut the NBN to 150 homes.
On March 16 the Moons were more successful.
They went to an Allansford home while business owners were at work, gained entry through a bedroom window causing $1150 damage and took a safe containing $76,145.
They used the cash to buy a Holden Commodore for $20,000.
Twelve days later they unsuccessfully tried to break a lock at a Mortlake Road laundromat.
The court heard the next night they went back to the laundromat with an oxyacetylene torch to cut the lock, but police were patrolling the area.
They intercepted the Moons and the next day raided their home, which led to their arrests.
On the morning of March 30 they also unsuccessfully tried to get into a Donovans Road home tied to previous offending.
When arrested Kaine's mobile phone was found to contain evidence of drug trafficking.
He used cash from the Allansford raid to buy drugs.
A lawyer for Kaine said his client had previously received a number of jail terms, up to six months' imprisonment.
He said relationship issues triggered drug use and exceptionally poor decision making which resulted in the offending.
The court heard that periods of staying out of trouble in Victoria were often interspersed with offending in NSW.
Luke's lawyer said her client had mental health issues, he self medicated with ice and his offending was fuelled by methamphetamine and the need to fund that addiction.
She said an attempt to win on poker machines to get out of debt had backfired.
Long-time senior journalist
