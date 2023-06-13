Woman who raided neighbour's home avoids jail

An ice addict who raided a neighbour's home has been placed on a correction order.
Jessica Archer, 37, of Mortlake, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday to 24 charges, mainly involving theft.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Archer's Melbourne neighbours had their home invaded and property worth $4000 stolen.
At that time Archer was on a bond for a burglary.
The magistrate requested Archer did not waste the court's time.
"It's plainly serious offending. I can sentence you to six months' imprisonment or have you assessed for a community corrections order involving 150 hours of community work as well as programs and treatment," he said.
"If you breach the order you will be sentenced to serve six months' imprisonment.
"If you don't think you can comply with the order I have no problems sentencing you to six months now."
Archer said she would like to be assessed and given the opportunity to undertake a CCO.
"It really doesn't take a lot of imagination to consider the trauma caused to the residents knowing strangers had invaded and ransacked their home," Mr Lethbridge said after Archer had been found suitable for the order.
He said the fear and trauma caused by domestic burglaries could not be underestimated, especially to children and women.
The magistrate said Archer had previously "very generously" been placed on a bond for a burglary but committed further offences of dishonesty.
Mr Lethbridge warned Archer if she breached her corrections order he would send her to jail.
"These offences really warrant jail," he said.
"You really need to change. This is your last chance. You can't commit these sorts of crimes and maintain your liberty."
Archer was placed on a 15-month community corrections order with the conditions she do 150 hours of community work as well as assessment and treatment for alcohol, drugs and mental health issues.
She was also banned from driving for 12 months and will return to court for judicial monitoring in two months.
Police alleged that on December 16 last year Archer was clocked on radar at 130km/h near Mortlake.
Checks revealed she didn't have a licence and her car was unregistered.
In mid December last year there was a burglary at a Kingsville property, in the western suburbs of Melbourne.
The victim received an email from eBay in relation to a $250 shirt and then on December 18 got two further notifications from Pay Pal for payments of $1000 and $500.
The victims returned home and found their home had been ransacked with electronics, a mountain bike and garage door fob stolen.
Archer lived just three doors away and a warrant executed at her home found clothing items and mail in various names, including VicRoads and Medicare documentation.
She was arrested on December 23.
Other charges related to four petrol drive-offs amounting to more than $4000 in a car carrying false number plates between Little River and Warrnambool.
In February there was a burglary at Newport during which keys and a Holden Commodore were stolen.
The court was told Archer stole petrol for the stolen Commodore at Altona North and at that time she was on two lots of bail.
On February 23 she failed to appear in Warrnambool court and was arrested the following day at Mortlake where the Commodore worth $5000 was located.
Lawyer Jacqui Joseph said her client had engaged with the court integrated services program but she had ongoing issues with alcohol and previously a daily ice habit.
"I'm instructed that all the offending happened under the influence of ice. She was using it daily at that time," she said.
"It's a very expensive habit and led to the offences before the court. She was in significant debt, owing $10,000 in rent. There was $6000 for floor damage and she was $4000 behind in rent.
"Relocating to Mortlake has led to a significant turnaround in attitude and behaviour."
