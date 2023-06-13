The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Mortlake woman placed on community correction order

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 14 2023 - 11:03am, first published 7:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman who raided neighbour's home avoids jail
Woman who raided neighbour's home avoids jail

An ice addict who raided a neighbour's home has been placed on a correction order.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.