An alleged drug trafficking chef has been released on bail despite new claims he was involved in bashing a nightclub DJ.
Liam Hughes, 25, of Warrnambool, successfully applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Mr Hughes was already on bail charged with trafficking GHB.
Police allege Mr Hughes was at a Warrnambool nightclub about 1.15am on Sunday when three men assaulted a DJ in a toilet.
The victim tried to leave the toilet, was blocked, surrounded and it's alleged Mr Hughes punched the victim to the back of the head.
It's alleged Mr Hughes then restrained the DJ, holding his arms behind his back while a co-accused punched the DJ to the right eye.
The DJ tried to cover up and was struck a further 10 or 12 times.
The assault was interrupted when a witness entered the toilet.
Security intervened and Mr Hughes and two other men, brothers, were arrested.
The alleged victim suffered lacerations, bleeding and swelling.
The prosecutor said the alleged victim knew the first name of Mr Hughes, who fitted a description, and Mr Hughes and the brothers had asked if there were drugs for sale before the unprovoked attack.
The court heard Mr Hughes was on bail for trafficking and possessing GHB, possessing cannabis and methamphetamine, dealing with property suspected of being the proceeds of crime and a weapon offence.
He also has five pages of prior court appearances.
A lawyer for Mr Hughes said her client had been found suitable for the court integrated services program and he risked spending longer on remand then he would be sentenced to serve if contested charges were eventually proven.
She said Mr Hughes had stopped using GHB and ice and his present concern was his alcohol consumption.
The lawyer said Mr Hughes disputed the allegations and claimed he was not involved.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Mr Hughes was sailing close to the wind and had previously been treated mercifully by a county court which imposed a corrections order for an armed robbery.
"There's a theme of violence running through the priors. He has not got a real flash record," he said.
The magistrate warned Mr Hughes if he put one foot wrong he would be remanded in custody until all the charges were resolved.
A special condition of bail is that Mr Hughes not attend licensed premises, except to work, but even at that restaurant he's not to consume alcohol.
Bail was granted until another hearing on July 10.
