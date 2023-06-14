The Standard
Warrnambool man, 25, bailed charged with DJ bashing

By Andrew Thomson
June 14 2023 - 10:00am
The alleged bashing of a Warrnambool DJ has led to police charges.
An alleged drug trafficking chef has been released on bail despite new claims he was involved in bashing a nightclub DJ.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

