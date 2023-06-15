South-west drivers heading to the snowfields in coming weeks have been warned to plan ahead.
Acting Senior Sergeant Lisa McRae, the south-west's police road safety adviser, said an 18-year-old Warrnambool man was lucky to escape injury after the vehicle he was driving went down an embankment at Mount Buller last Friday evening.
"Recent collisions have sparked a warning from police for motorists to be extra cautious when travelling on mountain roads and four-wheel drive tracks, particularly during the winter months when road or track conditions can be affected by wet weather and poor visibility," she said.
"Snow season is kicking off.
"Many south-west drivers will be heading to the snowfields where they will encounter hazardous icy driving conditions.
"We are requesting drivers to be prepared. Check your tyres, make sure you are carrying appropriate wheel chains and book gate passes and other necessities ahead to prevent delays.
"Driving in the mountains is very different to the south-west. It's unfamiliar for most of our drivers.
"You can expect to encounter icy conditions and wildlife, including wombats, which can do a lot of damage."
In the fall out from the four-day statewide long weekend Operation Regal, Acting Senior Sergeant McRae said impaired drivers remained a concern.
She said pop-up alcohol and drug testing sites in Warrnambool worked well and that generally drivers were well behaved.
But, there were two drivers detected to have methamphetamine in their systems.
There was also a middle-aged Hamilton woman intercepted in the early morning leaving a licensed premise at .163.
Statewide more than 6500 offences were detected over the King's Birthday long weekend.
It has been a shocking period on the roads, including the deaths of four people just over a fortnight ago near Hamilton.
Across Victoria the road toll is at a 16-year high.
The number of infringements issued by police over the four-day operation increased 15 per cent on last year, with 40 per cent of all offences detected for speeding.
Automatic number plate recognition technology helped police detect 407 unauthorised drivers - either for being unlicensed, disqualified or suspended.
Widespread alcohol and drug testing also resulted in 196 drink drivers and 170 drug drivers caught from a total 102,044 tests.
There were also 647 unregistered vehicles, 224 drivers caught using their mobile phones and 159 seatbelt offences.
There were two lives lost over the weekend, a 28-year-old Rye woman who died in a collision at Toombon on Saturday and a 77-year-old Reservoir woman who died following a collision in Reservoir on Monday.
The weekend's fatalities bring the total number of lives lost on Victorian roads this year to 143, up 35 per cent on the same time last year (106).
Police will remain highly visible on roads across the state as the Victorian school holiday period kicks off at the end of next week.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Road Policing, Martin O'Brien, said that over the long weekend there was an increase in collisions involving vehicles on mountain roads.
"Unfortunately, one of these has resulted in a fatality, whilet there were several other near misses police responded to," he said.
"The wintery weather can create dangerous conditions on these mountain roads and four-wheel drive tracks, and if you're unfamiliar with these roads or inexperienced driving them, it can be a recipe for disaster.
"We would advise motorists to monitor the conditions and avoid travelling on these roads if you're unequipped or it is unsafe to do so - you're better to play it safe than be sorry."
