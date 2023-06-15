The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

An 18-year-old Warrnambool driver was lucky to survive a crash at Mount Buller

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 15 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crash scene at Mount Buller involving an 18-year-old Warrnambool driver.
The crash scene at Mount Buller involving an 18-year-old Warrnambool driver.

South-west drivers heading to the snowfields in coming weeks have been warned to plan ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.