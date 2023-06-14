The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warrnambool man, 23, crashes after accelerating away from police

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 15 2023 - 8:37am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fleeing driver crashes, now without a licence for a year
Fleeing driver crashes, now without a licence for a year

A Warrnambool driver in his 20s who crashed after ignoring police and fleeing has been banned for a year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.