Fleeing driver crashes, now without a licence for a year

A Warrnambool driver in his 20s who crashed after ignoring police and fleeing has been banned for a year.
Nelson Millar, 23, pleaded guilty to three charges in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on June 13, including failing to stop when directed by police and driving while suspended.
He was fined $1250 and banned from driving for 12 months.
Police told the court that at 2am on August 21 last year officers were travelling south in Warrnambool's Watson Street when they observed a Holden Commodore heading north with no registration plates
Police did a U-turn.
The Commodore then turned west into Braithwaite Street and police activated their emergency lights about 50 metres behind the Commodore but Millar accelerated away.
Police stopped following.
Soon after the officers were on patrol when they came across a collision at the end of Harrington Road.
The Commodore had collided with a concrete safety barrier.
A black Nike shoe was found on the ground and another shoe near a fence.
The vehicle was unregistered.
Millar was spoken to by police later in the day and admitted he had freaked out and tried to get away.
He did not have a licence after it was suspended for six months.
He said he didn't have a reason to be driving and just wanted to take his car for a cruise.
Millar's lawyer said her client had been living in Warrnambool and was effectively homeless at that time.
She said he had been surrounded by drug users and just wanted to get out of that environment and go for a drive.
He told the lawyer he was stupid and had panicked.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said there was always a suspicion a driver who avoided police interception was avoiding a drug or alcohol test.
He said Millar had an extremely poor driving record and if he was caught in future driving while suspended he could expect to be jailed.
