Rider clocked at 151km/h banned for 12 months

A middle-aged Harley Davidson motorbike rider will be without his licence for 12 months after being clocked at 151km/h near Cobden.
David Bond, 58, of Bostocks Creek, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday to speeding at more than 100km/h.
Police allege that at 3.40pm on November 18 last year Bond was heading west along the Cobden-Stonyford Road while police were travelling in the opposite direction.
They clocked the bike on radar at 151km/h, an alleged speed of 149km/h.
Bond's motorbike was impounded for one month, attracting towing and storage fees of $1295.
Bond told officers: "The speedo is a real mongrel. I knew I was going over 100km/h, but did not realise I was going that fast".
Bond had prior court appearances for speeding and drink driving at the Camperdown Magistrates Court in 1986.
He told the court he worked in aged care, lived in a remote area and had an 80-kilometre round trip each day to work.
Bond requested he be allowed to drive to work during his licence suspension.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge told Bond there were no conditional licences, even though that seemed unfair when comparing those living in country areas with those who resided in major cities, who could use public transport.
He said magistrates also had no discretion and at 45km/h above the speed limit a driver/rider had to lose their licence for 12 months.
Mr Lethbridge said Bond had been travelling at a significant speed and if there were issues of sun glare, as Bond claimed, that made the situation even worse for the defendant.
Bond was fined $350 and his licence was suspended for 12 months.
