Rider clocked at 151km/h banned for 12 months

Bostocks Creek man, 58, clocked at 151km/h

AT
By Andrew Thomson
June 14 2023 - 11:00am
A middle-aged Harley Davidson motorbike rider will be without his licence for 12 months after being clocked at 151km/h near Cobden.

