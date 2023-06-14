SAM Thow feels like he belongs and it's showing in his performances for Cobden.
The unheralded Bomber has entrenched himself in the club's back line, taking on a variety of roles for co-coaches Dan Casey and Brody Mahoney.
Thow, 26, is teaming with recruit Jordan Fowler to man some of the Hampden league's best forwards each week.
"Last year was a bit of a breakout year I reckon," he said.
"It was the first time I had played every single senior game, I played all 18 of them, and really strung together a few strong games.
"This year has been good as well but maybe a little bit quieter than last year, so hopefully in the second half of the year I can really hit my straps again."
The life-long Bomber, who works as a carpenter in the Western District, is embracing the tasks thrown his way each Saturday. He switches between centre half-back, a flank and full-forward, depending on match-ups.
"It is time to step up. I have enjoyed the challenge. There's some good quality names I have been lining up against the last few weeks," Thow said.
"It's always good to test yourself. I played on (South Warrnambool's) Shannon Beks last week. He had a pretty good game against me but he's had a few more games under the belt than me at senior level.
"It was good to have a challenge against him and against Warrnambool a couple of their tall, resting midfielders came down and I was able to go on them, and played on Harry Ryan for a bit too.
"A couple of these fellas I've been playing on have 10 or 15 kilos on me. I am a bit smaller in the key backman position. I can get running, being a bit lighter."
Thow is settled in defence now but during his career at his childhood club he has been called on to fill numerous spots. He played on a wing under former coach Adam Courtney.
"I have been thrown around. I've got to do all aspects of footy really, had some success along the way and played with some good players," he said.
"I have done pretty much everything - in the juniors I played half-back line and then coming up through the under 18s and seniors I was on a wing and then played full-forward for a year and I think I kicked 40 or 50 goals in the under 18s."
Finals are the aim for Cobden.
The Bombers, who play reigning premier Koroit at Victoria Park on Saturday, sit sixth on the ladder after nine rounds, just two points outside of the top-five.
Thow is bullish about the Bombers' chances of playing finals for the first time since 2017.
"We just need a bit more consistency I reckon because our best footy and our worst footy can sometimes be played on the same day. It can be a bit annoying sometimes," he said.
"If we can get ourselves to finals, I think we played our best game on the Reid Oval (against Warrnambool) two weeks ago, so if we can get some teams there on the big ground, we might be able to open them up."
Thow said it was exciting to have top-five spots up for grabs halfway through the season.
"The league is that even this year so we're confident every game we go into we can win and nearly beat anyone on the day," he said.
"We have a few tough games coming up - Koroit, we beat them earlier in the season so they will be looking to get one back on us."
