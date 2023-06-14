The city council is in discussions with the state government over the future of the new $430,000 saleyards roof which only had about 18 months' use before the Warrnambool site closed.
The talks were initiated by the council over whether the roof can be sold off or if any of the money needed to be paid back.
After years of touting the future of the facility and signalling future plans to upgrade the ageing infrastructure, the state government chipped in $429,581 for a new roof structure.
The project to install the new roof was completed in April 2021.
But about a year later rumblings about the financial viability of the facility were beginning to ramp up and by the end of 2022 the facility had closed after a 4-3 vote of councillors to end more than 100 years of agriculture history in the city.
An online clearing auction last month raked in $200,000, but the newly installed $300,000 walkways failed to sell.
Another clearing auction is on the cards but just whether the council will be able to sell the new roof is unclear.
Director of Corporate Strategies Peter Utri said the council was discussing the saleyards roof with the Victorian Government.
The South West Victorian Livestock Exchange dirt pen roofing project was designed to provide roofing over dirt pens in cattle yards for shelter on hot and cold days and install soft stand flooring to keep the pens dry.
A Regional Development Victoria spokesperson said it works closely with all funding recipients, including Warrnambool City Council, to ensure government support was maximised for the community.
The council is also monitoring the use of the truck wash on the old saleyards site.
"Truck wash user data will be analysed over coming months," Mr Utri said.
"Truck wash users will be consulted about the facility and a report will be presented to council that discusses future options."
