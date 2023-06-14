The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool council seeks clarity on future of new saleyards roof

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 14 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new roof at the saleyards was only used for about 20 months before the facility closed.
The new roof at the saleyards was only used for about 20 months before the facility closed.

The city council is in discussions with the state government over the future of the new $430,000 saleyards roof which only had about 18 months' use before the Warrnambool site closed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.