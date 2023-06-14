About 1000 kilometres of Moyne's roads will be checked as part of the shire's annual night road inspections.
Staff are set to cover every kilometre of the region's unsealed road network in the coming weeks.
The inspection will be completed to check the visibility of road signs, ensuring they're in place and not obscured by vegetation.
The project is carried out annually with inspections alternating between sealed and unsealed roads each year.
Moyne Shire councillor Jim Doukas said staff would urgently take care of any problems detected.
"It's done at night to make sure that people can actually see the signs, during the day you wouldn't notice that sort of stuff," he told The Standard.
"Because it's a compliance issue, they will fix the problem as soon as possible."
Mayor Karen Foster said the crews would check "around 1000 kilometres" of unsealed road, which would take about five to six weeks to complete.
Cr Foster said the inspections were an important part of the council's road management plan to ensure all signage meets Australian safety standards.
"The night works are on top of our regular inspections across the almost 3000 kilometres of local road network looking at surface condition, which helps inform our maintenance and rehabilitation program," Cr Foster said.
"We know roads are a key issue for our community and we are making a concerted effort to improve the local road network we control."
The shire has allocated $14.1 million for local roads in its draft budget with $9.1 million to go towards road rehabilitation, $2.1 million for its resealing program and $1 million for unsealed road resheeting.
The Darlington-Terang Road will also be widened, costing a further $1.3 million, $1 million of which is state government funding.
The council's staff have also commenced its unsealed road maintenance grading programs with crews following a programmed schedule as they work their way around the shire.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard.
