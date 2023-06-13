MATCH-WINNER Connor Byrne almost wasn't part of Emmanuel College's semi-final side on Wednesday.
The Koroit premiership player and GWV Rebels-listed small forward injured his shoulder in a Hampden league match against Terang Mortlake on Saturday.
He considered withdrawing from the college's School Sport Victoria premier boys' team but ultimately decided to play, anchoring himself in the goal square.
Byrne - whose younger brother Talor was among the best too - finished with five goals, including the sealer, against Bendigo-based Catherine McAuley College at Warrnambool's Reid Oval, helping it book back-to-back grand final berths.
Emmanuel College coach Chris McLaren said Byrne shone in the thrilling 7.7 (49) to 6.9 (45) victory.
Byrne's efforts were important given Warrnambool-aligned Amon Radley was sidelined with a broken arm sustained in the Hampden league.
"Connor got a hard hit - him and Jarryd Hay had a good collision at Terang," McLaren said.
"It is more sharp arm movement (that is impacting him). He said last night at training 'I don't think I'm going to be able to play, it's too sore'.
"He had a lot of treatment and I said 'just warm up and see how you go' and he anchors himself deep and kicks five."
McLaren said the match was a grind and Emmanuel College played well in patches.
"It was such an even game. I thought in the few good patches we got through them we looked dangerous," he said.
"These boys have put a lot of effort and emphasis into it and you want them to get a bit of reward so it's great to be in back-to-back grand finals."
Duke Bermingham (North Warrnambool Eagles) was Emmanuel College's most consistent performer on a wing while Talor Byrne, Tate Waterson and Mitch Ryan were other "clear winners over four quarters".
"The wing position has really changed in footy the past three or four years and it's really important you play your wing," he said.
"I thought Duke played his wing really well, marked the ball really well, kicked the ball well and made good decisions."
Vic Country under 16 player Charlie McKinnon moved from centre half-forward to centre half-back and made his mark and leaders Reggie Mast (Warrnambool), Oscar Pollock (Port Fairy) and Harry Keast (North Warrnambool Eagles) "got to work in the second half".
Mason Porter, who is leaving school for employment, played his final game for the school.
