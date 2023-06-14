HAMPDEN assistant coach Kate Lindsey says Sarah Moroney is a welcome addition to its Netball Victoria association championships side.
The Cobden defender has replaced injured Hamilton Kangaroos teenager Madsie Phillips (ankle) in the Bottle Greens' open team which will play in the statewide competition at the State Hockey and Netball Centre on Sunday.
North Warrnambool Eagles' Skye Billings, who is battling a niggling knee injury, is also out of the squad with Hamilton Kangaroos' Danielle Van Kalken her replacement.
Lindsey, who will work with coach Will Jamison, said Moroney's experience would be invaluable.
"It is fantastic to have someone like her in the side. She can cover all three defensive positions for us, so she provides a lot of versatility," she said.
"She has great height and an ability to read the play and she teams up with Rem McCann from club level so it's great we've got that partnership as well."
Van Kalkan will "provide coverage across across goal attack and goal shooter, giving us some versatility in our attacking third".
Lindsey said two teenagers - Koroit's Millie Jennings and Warrnambool's Meg Carlin - would make their senior debuts and "test themselves against the best open players in Victoria".
The mentor, who is a club coach at Koroit, said Hampden would back itself in to make an impact and "develop on-court connections".
"Last year we probably exceeded expectations making a semi and they come up against players who are playing VNL (Victorian Netball League)," Lindsey said.
"For us it's about being able to showcase the talent we have in the league.
"We are thrilled with the team we've been able to put together. It's a little bit different to last year. It's probably a bit more versatile. We are confident we'll have a really good crack."
Lindsey said it was a learning experience for coaches too.
"It's really good to see the structures and plays on the court I could potentially bring back to my club," she said.
Hampden junior teams have also qualified for the tournament.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.