Thousands of nurdles connected to a 2017 spill washed up at Warrnambool and Port Fairy beaches over the long weekend.
Warrnambool resident Colleen Hughson said the small plastic pieces re-emerged after recent storm events unearthed them from the sand profile.
Ms Hughson was instrumental in helping organise a community clean up in 2017 and she has continued to document the extent of the spill.
"When I went to Second Bay, near Shelly Beach, on Monday there were nurdles everywhere," Ms Hughson said. "It was really disheartening."
In 2017, Wannon Water said the nurdles were illegally disposed through Warrnambool's sewage treatment system, which releases treated water into the ocean.
The nurdles ended up along beaches from past Port Fairy to Warrnambool - sparking a multi-government-agency clean-up after the incident was declared a state emergency.
Ms Hughson, a Beach Patrol 3280-3284 co-leader, said Warrnambool and Port Fairy communities had collected more than 650,000-plus nurdles from beaches as they remained the most common plastic to wash up.
She said volunteers conducted about 50 clean-ups each month, recording collection data on the Litterstopper app.
"There was a lot of movement in the sand," she said. "As we saw from the (Lady Bay) dredging with rubbish from 30 years ago, once it sinks down to the bottom of ocean it's in the sand and when you've got situations like dredging or a big storm, it can resurface."
