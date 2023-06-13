The Standard
Nurdles connected to 2017 spill resurface at Warrnambool and Port Fairy beaches

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 13 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:50pm
Thousands of nurdles connected to a 2017 spill have re-emerged at Warrnambool's Second Bay and Port Fairy's Southcombe Beach after storm events. Picture supplied

Thousands of nurdles connected to a 2017 spill washed up at Warrnambool and Port Fairy beaches over the long weekend.

