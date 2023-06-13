It's been a fascinating and competitive Warrnambool and District league A grade netball season far but the question remains: Can mighty Nirranda be toppled after a dominant campaign to date?
The Standard assesses how each team is shaping up ahead of the final eight rounds, where fifth position and the make-up of the top-four is still to be determined.
First, 10-0 win-loss record, 197.01 percentage
What's gone right: Despite some new faces and the pressure of backing up the perfect 2022 premiership season, the Blues have been a colossal force and haven't put a foot wrong. Each section on the court features dynamic players and an abundance of experience. Superbly coached by Lisa Arundell and structured in all facets of the game.
What to look forward to: All eyes will turn to whether the Blues can make it back-to-back undefeated seasons, which will force a look at the record books. Expect the Blues to roll out some new combinations and test out their depth in the lead-up to finals but they're going to take some serious beating.
Rating: A+
Second, 8-1-1 win-loss record, 159.42 percentage
What's gone right: There is so much to admire about the intensity of the way the Tigers play, they're such a tough opponent and so consistent in performance. Once again loom as the second seed but have got the closest to Nirranda and have so much growth in their game.
What to look forward to: Elisha Sobey has spoken about the Tigers wanting to put together four strong quarters and sitting second comfortably with so much improvement adds so much excitement to the back-half of the season. Skipper Georgia Martin is a player to watch in the second-half of the year.
Rating: A
Third, 6-3-1 win-loss record, 123.60 percentage
What's gone right: Under new playing coach Rebecca Mitchell, the Bulldogs are flying under the radar slightly and have been defensively outstanding which has ensured they've been in every match. There is lots of options on either end of the court which makes them unpredictable.
What to look forward to: There is some work to do from an attacking perspective and if the Bulldogs can generate more score they have the ability to stun the two teams above them on their day. Not to be discounted for this year's premiership.
Rating: A
Fourth, 6-3-1 win-loss record, 113.77 percentage
What's gone right: From a winless 2022 to a lock for finals, it's been a staggering turnaround for the club which has rolled with a new squad in style under Laura Bourke. So much to like about the way the Power have conducted themselves on court this season.
What to look forward to: The Power have proven to be a side which has a style which pushes the premiership favourites so will fancy their chances of pulling off some big upsets and causing some headaches throughout the finals.
Rating: A+
Fifth, 5-5 win-loss record, 92.49 percentage
What's gone right: The Demons are a really stable group and are keeping their rivals at bay at this stage as the race for fifth heats up. There is lots of depth within the squad which is exciting.
What to look forward to: Can the Demons show maturity and hold onto fifth position at the right time of the year? It's going to be a huge final eight weeks for the talented squad.
Rating: B+
Sixth, 4-5-1 win-loss record, 83.26 percentage
What's gone right: If not for some narrow losses the Dogs could be in the five but at their best have played some excellent netball so will be confident. Lena Wright has slotted into the team nicely and looms as a wildcard.
What to look forward to: If the Dogs can find some consistency in their game, bank an upset along the way and tidy up some areas defensively they are a genuine threat to do some damage at the back-end and launch at finals.
Rating: B
Seventh, 4-6 win-loss record, 69.71 percentage
What's gone right: It hasn't all gone Creek's way with unavailability but the squad, led by playing mentor Stacy Dunkley, deserve a lot of credit for their endeavour all season to stay in touch with the top-five.
What to look forward to: If Creek can get on a run and hope a few results go their way, could a shock finals appearance be on the cards? It would be a tremendous effort.
Rating: B+
Eighth, 3-7 win-loss record, 78.81 percentage
What's gone right: The Warriors have been much more competitive and tough to play against than the ladder suggests, but just haven't won a few close games which they'll learn from. This young squad on the way up and boasts a bright future.
What to look forward to: Loom as a side you don't want to face in the run home because it can easily cause a few upsets. Showing signs the squad is gelling nicely and will test a few.
Rating: C+
Ninth, 1-9 win-loss record, 72.11 percentage
What's gone right: After losing so much experience in the off-season, namely Georgia Martin, the Cats have remained competitive for the most part and pushed some sides which is a positive moving forward.
What to look forward to: Continuing to expose their squad to A grade netball for the rest of the season will go a long way to building momentum for next season. A few more wins would definitely be a pass mark.
Rating: C
Tenth, 1-9 win-loss record, 70.50 percentage
What's gone right: The loss of a bunch of core players, including the reigning league MVP hurt the Lions and it's been a tough season to date. But like other clubs down towards the bottom there has been plenty of opportunity for youth to get exposure to the level which will help in the long.
What to look forward to: Have some winnable matches in the run-home and if the Lions can win one or two more A grade matches it will set-up a strong platform to recruit and bounce up again in season 2024.
Rating: C
