GREATER Western Victoria Rebels coach David Loader says two South Warrnambool footballers picked to represent Vic Country are made for the main stage.
George Stevens and Luamon Lual will feature in the AFL under 18 national championships after impressing at Coates Talent League level.
Loader said the pair - eligible for this year's national draft - deserved their spots.
He said Stevens' dedication to his rehabilitation after a serious knee injury epitomised his professionalism.
"Coming off an ACL injury, George's progression back to football was rehab in 2022 and a half-back role early in season 2023," Loader said.
"He looked really competent at half-back but over the last couple of weeks he's worked his way back into the midfield and has been playing as a genuine inside midfielder who gets plenty of the ball.
"He's a big, powerful player who is clean below his knees and is a great reader of the game with a high-level kick on both sides of his body."
Lual, whose ability is catching the eye of talent scouts, is making his mark as a rebounding defender.
Loader said Lual had "taken his game to a new level this season" and was reaping the rewards.
"We've always thought that he is the best small defender in the talent league but he's really built on his ability to be offensive which really opens the game up," he said.
"He's highlighted how damaging he can be off half-back with his run and carry which is starting to equate into shots on goals as well.
"He is doing a really good job of building on what he already had in place to become a much more rounded and better package as a footballer."
