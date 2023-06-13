The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

GWV Rebels coach David Loader praises Vic Country duo George Stevens, Luamon Lual

By Edward Holland and Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 13 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GWV Rebels coach David Loader is pleased to see his players in the Vic Country squad. Picture by Sean McKenna
GWV Rebels coach David Loader is pleased to see his players in the Vic Country squad. Picture by Sean McKenna

GREATER Western Victoria Rebels coach David Loader says two South Warrnambool footballers picked to represent Vic Country are made for the main stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.