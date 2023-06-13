COBDEN co-coach Dan Casey shares his football journey and goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD.
AT A GLANCE
DAN CASEY
Born: Colac on June 22, 1983.
Wife: Siobhan. Children: Isla, Norah and Harrison.
Education: Sacred Heart Primary School Colac before going Trinity College Secondary Colac.
Sporting highlight: Being playing coach at Irrewarra Beeac when they won premierships in 2008, 2009 and 2010.
Dan, you're in your second season as senior coach at Cobden. On Saturday, Cobden was defeated by South Warrnambool by 39 points. Are you happy with how the side is performing this season?
Overall I think we're going all right but I would have loved to win another game or two. I think the draw against Port Fairy may hurt us going forward.
Undoubtedly, Port Fairy has been the big improver but we had our chances to win the game. South Warrnambool are the benchmark side in the competition. They are the favourites to win the flag.
We were in the game against South until half-time and we're still competitive in the third quarter. We've got a young list which still needs time to mature.
South's players were bigger than our players and that showed out in the last quarter. I'm confident going forward we're going to be competitive.
Who are the main dangers to South Warrnambool winning the flag?
I would say North Warrnambool are in the mix and so are Terang Mortlake. I can see Koroit making a late run as they are going to get players back in the late part of the season.
In your two years back coaching in the Hampden league, who are some of the players that have impressed you?
I would have to say Camperdown's Hamish Sinnott is the best going around. He's a game-changer and looks to have lots of ability.
Camperdown's chances of winning games will be better if he's playing for them. It was the first time on Saturday that I had seen South Warrnambool's Dan Nicholson play.
He's a very good player and of course I can't forget Nathan Vardy at North Warrnambool. He's big, strong and experienced having played at the elite level and those attributes help in games.
Dan, as we said you're in the second season as coach at Cobden. Have you had discussions with the club about coaching again in 2024?
No, we haven't had discussions but I would love to coach Cobden again next year. We've got some talented young players coming through the ranks.
Our seconds side is equal on top and our under 18 side is in sixth place. There's a great vibe around the club and going forward I would love to be part of it.
Where did your footy career begin?
It was at South Colac. My parents are life members at South Colac. Dad played there for years and mum helped out around the club. I made my senior debut when I was 14 years old.
I'll never forget I booted the first goal of the game against Colac Imperials in my debut game but I never got another kick for the day.
In 1999 I played a lot of games for South Colac as a 15-year-old but I also played enough to qualify for the under 17s and we won the flag. I went over and played for Colac in the Geelong Football Netball League.
It was a very strong league playing against the likes of Bell Park, Lara, South Barwon and Grovedale. I played with Colac for a few years before going out to be playing coach with Irrewarra Beeac and as I mentioned we won premierships in 2008, 2009 and 2010.
They were great years and great times to win the three premierships. I decided to go back to Colac for 2011 and 2012 where I was assistant coach to Matt Gibson. We made the finals but we're not good enough.
The chance then came up for me to be joint coach with Bernard Moloney at Camperdown in 2013. We had a good year and on a personal note I kicked 90 goals. I had a great time at Camperdown but things took a turn for the worse for me in September 2014.
Can you please be more specific about what happened to you?
My right foot was crushed in the grab of a bobcat bucket in a workplace accident at Lake Bolac.
I tried to walk away after the accident but collapsed as blood poured from my foot. I thought I had cut it right through. If they had taken my boot off I would have definitely bled out.
I was rushed by ambulance to Ballarat Base Hospital where I underwent surgery. I had four wounds, two from the grab, one from bones going through the bottom of my foot and one from bones that burst through the top.
I was told to prepare for the possibility of having my foot amputated but after three surgical procedures where bolts and pins were inserted things looked better.
I lost a couple of toes as a result of the accident but I kept my foot which is the main thing. It could have been a lot worse. I'm one of the lucky ones. While I was in the hospitals for various operations I saw plenty of people worse off than me.
I had been such an active bloke with a young family and then to be struck down with the problems relating to my right foot were hard to cope with. It was just over six months that I spent in hospital for my first stint after the accident.
I had countless operations trying to rectify the problems I had with my right foot. I've been lucky to have had great support from family and friends when I had some dark times. It was great to get back involved in footy. I had a stint as under 18 assistant coach at Colac before taking over at Alvie for a couple of years and then I went to Colac Imperials.
Do you have any regrets about your footy career?
My biggest regret relates back to my junior footy career. I never trained as hard as I should have and who knows what might have happened if I did.
Dan, have you played many other sports?
I played a lot of cricket at junior level before focusing on my footy. I was lucky to have made 100 runs in one game.
