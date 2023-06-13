A desire to help his club sparked a passion for loyal Old Collegians footballer Nathan Wallace.
The life-long Warrior, 25, said coaching the Warrnambool and District league club's teenage cohort was special.
He is mentoring the Warriors' under 18 team, taking training twice a week before games on Saturday mornings.
"I like to make it their best time of the week," he told The Standard at training on Tuesday night.
Wallace, who is a regular in the Warriors' senior team, said he wanted to give back to a club he joined when he was six.
"They were looking for a coach last year so I threw my hat into the ring," he said.
"I did a bit with the under 15s the year before that.
"I wasn't sure if COVID was going to take out another season (in 2021) so I thought junior footy was definitely going to go ahead and wanted to be a part of that.
"I found a love for it and I love teaching the kids, especially with this 18s group when you see them get the chance to come and play senior footy. You're coaching them and then playing alongside them, it makes it all worthwhile."
Wallace said injuries had plagued the under 18 team which has won two of its nine games to date.
"We had 32 (players) at the start of the year and I think we're down to scrapping up 21 each week now," he said.
"We have about 13 who are sitting there with hamstrings and whatever else."
Wallace is imparting his knowledge on Old Collegians' next generation of senior footballers but the coaching role has also helped his own development.
"My public speaking was next to nothing three years ago and it's still not great but it's a work in progress," he said.
"When you're in front of a group of people you're comfortable with and you're all here to learn and be a part of it, it makes it pretty easy."
It's important for Wallace to see the club on stable ground. It's been a major part of his life.
"I went to school (at St Pius) down the road and they had a newsletter for Auskick 'come up and here and try out'," he said. "We grew up in West Warrnambool so it was the closest club and I haven't looked anywhere else."
Old Collegians' senior side is anchored to the bottom of the ladder and is searching for a breakthrough win.
Wallace is playing a variety of on-field roles, including as a tagger, defender or forward, for the Ben van de Camp-coached side.
"I embrace the challenge and I just love going out and playing footy, especially trying to better the younger kids. No matter where you are on the ground, you just try and take them along with you and build their confidence up," he said.
"The results aren't what you want but the thing we've all been saying is it's a very young group and the mateship is very good.
"Although the skills aren't there, the camaraderie and the culture that comes with it is definitely something that can be built on."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
