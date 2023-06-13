The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Old Collegians senior player Nathan Wallace embracing under 18 coaching role

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
June 13 2023 - 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Wallace is passionate about Old Collegians and is investing as their under 18 coach. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Nathan Wallace is passionate about Old Collegians and is investing as their under 18 coach. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

A desire to help his club sparked a passion for loyal Old Collegians footballer Nathan Wallace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.