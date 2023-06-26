A Warrnambool mother has welcomed news flashing lights will be installed at a notorious intersection.
Donna Monaghan has been campaigning for a school zone on Raglan Parade, between Jamieson Street and Hopetoun Road - a stretch of road encompassing Emmanuel College and Warrnambool Primary School since mid 2021.
The state government has confirmed it had been working with the Warrnambool City Council to improve safety for school students.
"The safety of drivers, bike riders and pedestrians is always our number one priority," a state government spokeswoman said.
"We have been working closely with the Warrnambool City Council and the community to install a school crossing with an electronic school speed limit on the highway to encourage motorists to slow down and help keep students safe."
The spokeswoman said the crossing was expected to be operational by August.
Ms Monaghan said she was pleased by the progress.
She said she regularly witnessed near misses on the stretch of road.
Ms Monaghan described the 20 minutes in both the morning and afternoon during school pick-up and drop-off times as "hellish" and said the Ardlie/Hider streets intersection with Raglan Parade was "manic" at these times.
Ms Monaghan said the speed limit should be reduced to 40km/h before and after school as a matter of urgency.
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman said staff had been looking into a crossing at the site.
"Council is close to finalising the school crossing design and once that is done it will be provided to VicRoads for feedback," he said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
