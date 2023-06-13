The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool Swimming Club members had a successful weekend at June shortcourse meet

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 13 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a fruitful weekend for Warrnambool Swimming Club athletes as a huge contingent of members competed in the club's June shortcourse meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.