It was a fruitful weekend for Warrnambool Swimming Club athletes as a huge contingent of members competed in the club's June shortcourse meeting.
Eighty-five Warrnambool swimmers contested their home event across two days which was the biggest turnout for the club in a long time, according to coach Paul Aberline.
The club had a host of its swimmers finish top-three in their age groups while many registered personal bests at the carnival which attracted swimmers from across the state.
Jade King (16-17 girls') and Eamonn McCarthy (16-17 boys') both clinched gold while Ella Matters (12-13 girls'), Sebastian Christie-Crane (18 and over men) and Zavier Aberline (12-13 boys') took silver.
Jake Burley (14-15 boys') and Shelby Gristede (18 and over women) claimed bronze in their age groups.
"We've all been involved in coaching for many years now at the club and it's probably the biggest team we've had which is really exciting moving forward..." Aberline said.
"That's some really good results and I guess it's a bit of a reward for some, even though a lot of our guys work hard, but it's a bit of a reward for those guys. A lot of our squad have been working really hard in the lead-up to this."
Aberline said the club had at least 10 more of its members register qualifying times for this year's country shortcourse championships and at least three more qualify for the state championships.
"At this early stage of the season we're looking at taking a good sized team to country shortcourse and state shortcourse," he said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.