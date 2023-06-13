Career crime spree thief jailed again

A recidivist thief who twice-burgled one victim's house during another one of his crime sprees has been jailed for three months.
Jason Lee Clark, 46, of Framlingham, previously pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court during March to 14 charges, including burglary, theft and related offences.
He had his sentencing deferred so Clark could engage with the Office Of Corrections staff to complete an existing corrections order.
Clark only attended two appointments and was described by magistrate Gerard Lethbridge on Tuesday this week as failing to take up that opportunity.
Clark had previously served 302 days in custody before being placed on the CCO despite the Office Of Corrections staff saying Clark was unsuitable for such an order.
That offending involved stealing a Hino tip truck as well as a BMW motorbike and at least six other vehicles, valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars, in a crime spree that last months and resulted in his arrest by specialist police officers.
The magistrate said a report from the OOC was not positive and Clark's lawyer said her client had failed to engage with her office.
The magistrate said the 302 days in custody was enough for the original offending and he cancelled the CCO.
But, he said the new offending involved serious crimes and Clark had a lot of prior court appearances for similar behaviour.
He sentenced Clark to three months in jail with 44 days reckoned as already served.
Mr Lethbridge said sentencing was deferred so Clark could seek treatment and to see if he could live in the community without committing further offences.
"You got halfway there. It's not alleged you have committed more offences," he said.
The magistrate said Clark had a poor history with corrections orders.
"Community corrections orders are not for everyone. That's fair enough," he said.
"You have served 302 days pre-sentence detention and that's enough time on that anyway. "
Mr Lethbridge said Clark was entitled to some credit and he had showed that he could live in the community for a short time without running amok.
"What you do when you get out (of jail) is crucial. You need to get the support, not go back to using, bingeing on drugs and further offending.
"You need to avoid the revolving door of going to jail," he said.
Police said Clark attended a Laverock Road property on January 15 where he previously stole a quantity of cash and jewellery.
Mr Lethbridge previously said the victim would have had no idea of the burglar's motivation and that victims often thought the worst.
He said the woman might have believed someone had a vendetta against her, or wanted to physically or sexually harm her.
"That is a real issue, particularly for women who live on their own," he said.
"It is something that can become absolutely terrifying for them to the extent they have mental health issues, they suffer anxiety, they can't sleep at night and the worst situation of all, they have to sell up and leave - all because you're drug affected, wandering around the place seeing what you can pinch from someone's house."
Clark also pleaded guilty to stealing $1000 of electronics from the Alan Lane Pavilion at Friendly Societies' Park, and another burglary at a Moore Street unit where he stole a handbag, purse, cash and bank cards.
Within a few hours he used the cards at a bank, withdrawing $500 and $200 cash.
