Princetown school camp operator welcomes certainty after funding deal

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 19 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 10:30am
Kangaroobie operator Matt Bowker has welcomed the state government's funding commitment to cover teachers' time-in-lieu requirements which have impacted school camps.
South-west operators have welcomed a state government move to save school camps from cancellations, with teachers to be paid an extra $200 a night.

