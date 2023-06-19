South-west operators have welcomed a state government move to save school camps from cancellations, with teachers to be paid an extra $200 a night.
The changes to time-in-lieu for teachers forced schools to scale-back camps or cancel them altogether - a blow for operators and students who had struggled during COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
The extra cost of the camps under the rule changes prompted Woodford Primary School principal Daniel Watson to say he was prepared to go on every school camp so students didn't miss out.
Operator of Princetown camp Kangaroobie, Matt Bowker, said the financial impact of scaled-back camps meant it impacted his ability to employ staff.
"Lots of camps have lost bookings because of the uncertainty," he said. "The impact for us has been less than other camps."
But Mr Bowker welcomed the move by the state government to cover the extra cost of sending teachers on camp.
The Victorian government announced it would spend $130 million over four years to help schools meet their time-in-lieu requirements under the Fair Work Act - with teachers and support staff to receive back pay from the start of this year.
The government said it would fund on-call payments to staff who were required to attend school camps overnight.
The package includes an additional payment of about $200 per night or four hours' pay for being on-call while at camp, ensuring their dedication was recognised.
Minister for Education Natalie Hutchins said the government was serious about backing teachers and their efforts to provide students with extra-curricular activities they would remember for a lifetime.
Mr Bowker described the funding as "excellent news".
"I don't know how far it is going to go or how it's going to be managed. It's much better having it funded than not," he said.
Mr Bowker said schools were "up in the air" about how they were going to fund camps but this would give them certainty about booking camps.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
