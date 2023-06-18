A Warrnambool woman who lost everything in a deliberately lit fire still has flashbacks a year later.
Sidney Davies, 22, remembers vividly the moment she and her ex-partner woke up to a loud bang.
"We were home asleep as it happened at around 1am," Ms Davies said.
"We woke up to a loud bang of our bathroom window being cracked from the heat and our hallway being lit up in orange."
"Then our neighbours were banging on our door to wake us up screaming 'wake up - fire and my cat went into hiding from the noise."
Ms Davies said the two left their Murray Street flat.
However, when she saw the extent of the fire, she rushed back into their home for their cat.
"Thankfully I found her and ran her down to one of the other units further away from the fire so she was safe," Ms Davies said.
Her ex-partners car was razed, as was Ms Davies' mothers car - which she was borrowing.
Ms Davies said most of her belongings were either burnt or unusable due to smoke damage.
She knows she was lucky to escape the blaze and is incredibly grateful to fire fighters, who were on scene within minutes.
However, she is disappointed no one has been charged with deliberately lighting the fire.
"I still get triggered over certain noises and waking up with panic attacks occasionally," Ms Davies said.
"I didn't feel safe for a very long time knowing someone was never convicted. I still don't feel 100 per cent safe."
A Warrnambool man who was caring for his seriously ill partner at the time also lost his car and a boat in the blaze.
The fire, which occurred in May last year, was being treated as suspicious by police.
Warrnambool police Senior Sergeant Chris Asenjo made an impassioned plea on at the time for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.
"Police investigations thus far have deemed the fire as suspicious with the point of ignition being near where the boat was stored here," Senior Sergeant Asenjo said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.