South-west residents who locked in a low interest rate after the COVID-19 pandemic may be feeling the pinch, according to a Warrnambool financial adviser.
Ambleside's James Kelly said some home buyers bought a house in 2020 or 2021 - when house prices were at their peak - and were able to lock in interest rates as low as 2 per cent.
However, many of those buyers are now at the end of their fixed term and will be forced to pay a higher rate.
"There are some people who are going to be forced to pay up to 5.5 per cent overnight," Mr Kelly said.
He said the 12 interest rate rises would be affecting these home owners and people on low incomes.
"There are some people in the community who are in dire straits due to the rising cost of living."
Mr Kelly said the federal government tried to offer support to low income earners in the federal budget.
"They've tried to help but it won't be enough," he said.
Mr Kelly said he believed there were more interest rate rises to come.
"I think we're getting to the top of the curve but there will probably be more to come."
Mr Kelly said the interest rate rises were inevitable due to high inflation, but no one predicted how quickly they would increase.
Another result of the economy "reset" may be an increase in unemployment, Mr Kelly said.
He said businesses would have less customers, leading to a decreased need for staff. "These businesses will slow down because we're not spending as much," Mr Kelly said.
At the June interest rate meeting, the Reserve Bank opted to lift interest rates by another 25 basis points, taking the cash rate to 4.1 per cent.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
