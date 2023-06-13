Warrnambool Wolves coach Corrie Shields says high morale has played a role in his side's near flawless start to the season.
The reigning premier hasn't skipped a beat this year, sitting first with five wins after five South West Victoria Football Association matches.
Shields labelled it a "perfect start" for the Wolves, adding having fun was a major focus the side.
"Probably the main thing that we try and do is just enjoy ourselves," he said.
"(We) don't try and take it to seriously and try not to get on each other's back at training and during games.
"I keep the morale high and everyone seems to be playing better."
Defence was a strength of the Wolves last season but this year it has bordered on impenetrable.
The side has conceded just one goal - against rivals Warrnambool Rangers in round one - and has put the ball in the back of the net on 28 occasions.
Shields praised the work of defenders Judah Mills and Eamon McGee for their impressive starts to the campaign.
Mills, in his first season at the club, has wasted no time cementing the right-back position.
"He's definitely stepped up and definitely earned his first team position at the right-back position," Shields said.
Looking forward, the Wolves mentor said he would the team to arrest its slow starts and "maintain our high standards from start to finish".
Shields said the side wouldn't get too far ahead of itself despite its blistering start and was wary of the teams below it on the ladder.
"There's Corangamite (to watch out for), who were also undefeated until we played them," he said.
"And also Rangers, when we play them next they'll probably want to get a bit of revenge on us for the first game of the season."
