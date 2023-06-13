The Standard
Warrnambool Wolves enjoy themselves during 'perfect start' to 2023 SWVFA season

By Matt Hughes
Updated June 13 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:00pm
Wolves right-back Judah Mills plays a pass out of defence against Port Fairy. Picture by Anthony Brady
Wolves right-back Judah Mills plays a pass out of defence against Port Fairy. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool Wolves coach Corrie Shields says high morale has played a role in his side's near flawless start to the season.

