New 24/7 rules see 'enormous' cost to aged care providers

South-west aged care providers are racing against time and are "highly unlikely" to have enough registered nurses as new rules around 24-hour care come into effect from July 1.
From next month, a registered nurse needs to be on site 24/7 but aged care facility bosses say that despite their best efforts, they can't get staff.
One chief said it would take a financial hit, forced to pay nursing agencies $200 per hour to meet the requirement - if it could get staff.
In March The Standard revealed Mortlake's Aberlea and Camperdown's Sunnyside House, along with eight other rural facilities, including Hamilton's Eventide Lutheran Homes and Edgarley Casterton, had written to the federal government seeking an exemption.
Aberlea CEO David Knight said this week while it didn't gain an exemption, the working group of standalone aged care chiefs were in talks with government.
He said while providers were trying to get staff it was "highly unlikely" they would meet the requirement.
"No-one seems to have any particularly unique issues," Mr Knight said. "It's all about trying to get nurses to you and we all seem to have trouble with accommodation... It tends to be the further you are from a capital city the harder it is."
He said as long as there were adequate care models in place "it's unlikely we'll be treated unfavourably by the commission".
Mr Knight said the majority of the region's standalone aged care providers were "unfortunately used to dealing with an environment that doesn't always have an RN nurse in the building".
"We've been doing it for some time and our models are quite developed around providing 24-hour care whilst not having a nurse at the facility at all times," he said.
"We're pretty well set up to continue doing that, our concern was around any legislative or compliance breaches we may have had to deal with but the government seems to be relatively accepting of our geographical limitations."
He said confidence in Aberlea's ability to meet people's care needs was high, "but there's going to be a bit of work to get to that 24/7".
He said a lack of housing for staff was a common theme.
"There weren't any CEOs in the group saying confidently 'we'll be able to hit the 24/7' so it appears in the regions we're going to struggle to get there," he said. "Everything the department has said has been more than reasonable... We're then having the broader conversation about why enforce a policy that you know can't be achieved. We're trying to feed back to the government around that."
Sunnyside House CEO Bec Siemon said it would have to rely on agency staff to meet the requirement. "We have to try and make it and we will probably have to do that with agency staff unfortunately which is going to impact financially," Ms Siemon said.
She said it would employ agency staff "if we can get them". "It's not just the cost of the agency staff, they want travel allowance, living away from home allowance and accommodation," she said. "When you consider we usually pay $200 an hour for RNs to the agency and then the accommodation on top of that it's an enormous amount.
"We'll make it with agency staff but there's a financial cost behind it."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.