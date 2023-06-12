Thieves have driven off with a farm quad bike after a raid at a Warrion property, north of Colac.
Detective Senior Constable Mick Palmer, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said the Suzuki King Quad bike was stolen between Friday and Monday from a Illets Road farm.
The quad bike is valued at about $5000.
"It was removed from a remote rural four-bay shed after entry was forced to the building," Detective Senior Constable Palmer said.
"Also stolen was fencing equipment, farm chemicals, a fence strainer and an electric fence tester.
"Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, or who has knowledge about the theft, is requested to contact the Colac police station on 5232 8200 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
