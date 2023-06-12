The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Suzuki King quad bike stolen from Warrion farm

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 13 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 9:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Suzuki King quad bike was stolen from a Colac district farm over the long weekend.
A Suzuki King quad bike was stolen from a Colac district farm over the long weekend.

Thieves have driven off with a farm quad bike after a raid at a Warrion property, north of Colac.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.