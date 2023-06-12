Police raid leads to drug charges

The Standard
Portland man, 51 charged with drug trafficking after raid

By Andrew Thomson
June 13 2023 - 8:33am
A 51-year-old Portland man has been charged with trafficking drugs after police officers raided his home.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

