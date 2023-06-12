Police raid leads to drug charges

A 51-year-old Portland man has been charged with trafficking drugs after police officers raided his home.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said officers executed a warrant at a New Street address on Monday.
There they located about 10 grams of cannabis and just over $1100 in cash.
Evidence of trafficking drugs was also found on the man's mobile phone and he made admissions to police about dealing drugs.
The man was charged and bailed to appear in the Portland Magistrates Court on September 19.
He's been charged with trafficking and possession of cannabis and possessing the proceeds of crime (the cash).
Portland detectives are continuing their investigations and request anyone with information in relation to drug activities contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
