HENRY Stansfield has noticed the changes around his football club.
There's a sense of optimism permeating through Timboon Demons' ranks.
Stansfield, who turns 19 next month, has spent most of his life playing for the Warrnambool and District league outfit.
He made his senior debut in the COVID-reduced 2021 season, made 15 appearances in the top grade while juggling under 18 commitments last year and now, in his third campaign, feels like a regular member of the team.
Wins have been few and far between.
He didn't feature in the Demons' one senior win - a 10-point defeat of Allansford in round 18 - in 2022.
But the tide is turning. Timboon Demons have won two of their first 10 games this season, including a last-start victory over Dennington, and been more competitive in their losses after shoring up their defensive structures.
"I think the vibe around the club's been good, everyone's been really up and about and we've had a lot of numbers getting to training," Stansfield said.
"It was good (on Saturday) getting a win in front of the home crowd and the reserves and seniors getting a win together, which hasn't happened for a while.
"All the hard work pays off when you get the reward."
Stansfield said fresh faces, as well as some familiar leaders, had helped revitalise the club.
"Everyone wants to do better. We've had a new president and new people in new roles and that's given it new life," he said.
"Mick Hunt back to the club has been really good."
Stansfield, who lives at Peterborough, has played a variety of roles for co-coaches Marcus Hickey and Ben Newey this season.
Defence would be his ideal position.
Jordan Fowler, who is making a mark in a defensive post for Hampden league club Cobden this season, helped Stansfield find his feet at senior level last season.
"I've been in through the midfield, in the back line and even up forward at times playing a defensive role," he said.
"I like having one role and that's to stop my man getting the ball."
