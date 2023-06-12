Inside Racing: Jockey to lead charge for Maher stable

IRISH-born Will McCarthy has replaced champion jumps jockey Steven Pateman as the main jumps rider for the Ciaron Maher stable.
Pateman, who holds a dual jockey-trainer licence was disqualified with his wife Jess for 11 months on a historic cobalt charge earlier this month.
McCarthy is no stranger to success with Maher and his training partner David Eustace, having won the 2022 Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase for Victoria's leading trainers.
Maher said McCarthy deserved the chance to ride the stable's key jumpers.
"We've had a bit of luck with Will over the journey ," he said. "Steven is on the sidelines and we needed someone to full his mantle so it was only natural we discussed it with Will. He rides a lot of work each morning for the stable at Ballarat and it was only fitting he was offered first option of our key rides.
"Will jumped at the chance. We've got some good jumpers running in the feature jumps races over the next few months and we're confident Will can do the job."
Wil John, one of the jumping stars in the Maher-Eustace stable, looks likely to resume his jumping career in next month's Lafferty Hurdle at Warrnambool.
"We're really happy how Wil John is progressing after coming back from a leg injury," Maher said. "Wil John has won his three jumps starts and took out the 2021 Jericho Cup on the flat at Warrnambool. He's a promising type and we're hoping he has a good campaign."
Stern Idol, who started a short-priced favourite in this year's Grand Annual Steeplechase before being unplaced may run in the Mosstrooper Steeplechase.
"We gave Stern Idol a freshen up after his Annual run," he said. "I'm happy how he's going. I think the Mosstrooper looks a good race for him."
TALENTED hoop Dean Yendall was found guilty of a careless riding charge following his ride on Diamonds at Swan Hill on Friday. Stewards found Yendall permitted Diamonds to shift out near the 500-metre mark when not clear of outer runners. He was suspended for 11 meetings. Yendall's suspension begins at midnight on June 18 and ends midnight June 29. Apprentice jockey Ryan Houston is on the sidelines for eight meetings after pleading guilty to a whip infringement after his ride on Christmas. Houston's time on the sidelines began at midnight on June 11 and finishes midnight June 19. He was also fined $200 for the indiscretion.
WARRNAMBOOL-based jockey Melissa Julius shared the riding honours with apprentice hoop Ryan Houston at Casterton on Sunday. Both rode doubles. Julius was successful on Zeydana and Shesablinder while Houston won on It's A Lock In and Kodiak. Julius said she was delighted to ride the two winners.
"I've been happy with my form over the last few weeks," she said. "It's all about getting the opportunities. I'm lucky to get great support from Warrnambool trainers Daniel Bowman, Peter Chow, Quinton Scott and Lindsey Smith who I ride and work for and I often get the chance to ride in races for them."
The 31-year-old jockey said Shesablinder was brave in winning the restricted race over 2000 metres.
"I thought I may have got to the front a fraction early but Shesablinder really rallied when Ned And Power come at her," Julius said. "Shesablinder should be hard to beat in similar types of races in the future."
Julius predicted a bright future for Zeydana following her maiden win over 1200 metres.
"I think Zeydana has a bit of upside," she said. "I was impressed with the way she hit the line."
The four-year-old mare took her stakemoney earnings to more then $20,000 with her Casterton victory.
Chow made the long trip to Swan Hill with two runners on Sunday while he had the Casterton winner. He returned with Idon'tgetit running second in a restricted race and Strelford End was unplaced.
"It was a good effort by Idon'tgetit," Chow said. "He was just beaten by a better horse on the day. We'll look around for another restricted race for his next run and we could take Strelford End back to Casterton for his next start.
FILLIES stole the show at the Inglis Great Southern Sale in Melbourne last week. A Frankel filly was sold to Yulong for $475,000 on the final day of the Great Southern Weanling sale. The sale capped off a big month of Inglis breeding stock sales in Melbourne and Sydney with a combined gross of $77,653,000. The jump in turnover comes at a time when the overall market has cooled, adding further significance to the results. The second-top lot was a Capitalistic filly which sold for $460,000 to Brian McGuire who wants to pin hook the weanling filly through a 2024 select yearling sale. Once the final weanling was offered, the Great Southern Broodmare Sale took centre stage and was topped by the Group 3 placed mare Veranskova. Attention now reverts to the online space, with entries now open for the Inglis Digital June (late) sale and will remain so until midnight on June 21. Among the confirmed early entries is a pair of high-class mares Daisies and Literary Magnate.
