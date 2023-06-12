Inside Racing: Jockey to lead charge for Maher stable

FILLIES stole the show at the Inglis Great Southern Sale in Melbourne last week. A Frankel filly was sold to Yulong for $475,000 on the final day of the Great Southern Weanling sale. The sale capped off a big month of Inglis breeding stock sales in Melbourne and Sydney with a combined gross of $77,653,000. The jump in turnover comes at a time when the overall market has cooled, adding further significance to the results. The second-top lot was a Capitalistic filly which sold for $460,000 to Brian McGuire who wants to pin hook the weanling filly through a 2024 select yearling sale. Once the final weanling was offered, the Great Southern Broodmare Sale took centre stage and was topped by the Group 3 placed mare Veranskova. Attention now reverts to the online space, with entries now open for the Inglis Digital June (late) sale and will remain so until midnight on June 21. Among the confirmed early entries is a pair of high-class mares Daisies and Literary Magnate.

