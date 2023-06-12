Drivers warned police manning pop up testing sites

Pop up alcohol and drug testing sites will be feature of a police blitz on Monday across the south-west.
Acting Senior Sergeant Lisa McRae, the south-west's police road safety adviser, said a large number of alcohol and drug tests had been performed in the past couple of days during the long weekend's Operation Regal.
"So far we've seen that drivers are in generally behaving pretty well," she said.
"We had a woman drink driver at Hamilton at .163 at the weekend, but overall it's been quite pleasing.
"Highway patrol unit members across the region have reported that some drivers have been travelling a bit quickly and those detected have been issued infringement notices.
"So far I don't think we've seen speeds that have led to licence suspensions."
Pop up testing sites have been manned at a number of locations along Warrnambool's Raglan Parade and in Mortlake Road in the past three days.
There have also been reports of minor collisions east of Garvoc and in Warrnambool, but none that have resulted in serious injuries.
"We are asking drivers to be aware that there will be increased traffic volumes on the roads during Monday afternoon as people make their way home," Acting Senior Sergeant McRae said.
"Please, drive to the conditions. There have been a large number of people visiting the south-west and we want everyone to get home safely.
"Be patient, plan breaks, take those breaks, pay attention and take all possible care when driving."
Operation Regal covers the King's Birthday long weekend and runs until midnight on Monday night.
Acting Senior Sergeant McRae said police would be highly visible and enforcing driving rules across the region to reduce road trauma and positively influence road user behaviour
"Police will be targeting speeding and impaired drivers - you should expect to be tested for drugs and alcohol," she said.
"Distraction and fatigue will also be a focus, as it continues to be a factor in fatal and serious injury collisions.
"Long weekends are high-risk periods on our roads, and the June long weekend presents additional challenges with wintery weather conditions.
"Police will be focusing on the major arterials and highways.
"We know that speeding, impaired driving, fatigue, distraction and not wearing seatbelts are the biggest contributors to road trauma, so we'll be targeting these behaviours over the weekend."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.