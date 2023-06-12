The Standard
Operation Regal will run through until midnight Monday

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 12 2023 - 10:49am, first published 10:39am
Drivers warned police manning pop up testing sites
Pop up alcohol and drug testing sites will be feature of a police blitz on Monday across the south-west.

