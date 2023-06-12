Kolora-Noorat playing coach Nick Bourke says a narrow 13-point loss to undefeated Merrivale on Saturday is a key indicator his group "isn't far away" from its best football.
The Power, sitting comfortably in fourth on the Warrnambool and District league table and boasting the second highest percentage, pushed the ladder leaders all day but were overrun in the final term.
Bourke, currently out injured with a shoulder issue, said his side did a lot right in the loss and matched the Tigers in most key facets of the game but dropped off in intensity late.
"It was a good game, obviously we're disappointed not to win but I felt like we controlled a lot of the game early and as good sides do, their top-enders stood up late," Bourke said of Saturday's match.
"I thought we were really good for the most part, we put in such a good effort.
"We just weren't good enough for long enough and you have to be against sides like Merrivale.
"They don't allow you to just drop off at any point but we know we can match it."
After dropping the round one clash to the Tigers by 48 points and nearly inflicting Josh Sobey's group with their first loss of the season, Bourke said there was signs the Power were well on their way to peaking at the right time.
"We showed that if we play our brand of football we can control things and push anyone in the competition, but we're thereabouts I think," he said.
"They're (Merrivale) certainly the team to be beat, don't get me wrong, they've got so many super players who stand up.
"But I don't think we're far off our best, I said this to the boys after the game and that's really exciting for us.
"For us now it's about making sure we make things click when it matters at the right time of the year."
Similar to season 2022, where the Power were within an inch of reaching the grand final, young players had plenty of opportunity to grow into senior football which will hold them in good stead moving forward.
The 2022 preliminary finalists have hardly had a full list of players available all season, whether through work, injury or unavailability.
But Bourke said with players on the return and no fresh injuries stemming from the narrow loss there would be a selection squeeze.
"No injuries for us thankfully and I know all clubs are dealing with them but I think that's the first weekend all year we haven't had any, just a few sore guys," he said.
"We'll have unavailability and stuff next week but no fresh injuries which is really pleasing so we're really positive."
It's about making sure we make things click when it matters at the right time of the year.- Nick Bourke
