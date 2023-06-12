Security alarms were triggered at Warrnambool's History House late on Sunday afternoon.
Detective Senior Constable Joe Fisher, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the alarms went off at 5pm at the Warrnambool and District Historical Society property in GillesStreet.
"We cannot confirm if there was a burglary there or not," he said.
"On Sunday at 5pm the alarms were triggered, security was notified and attended.
"It was observed that a wire flyscreen from the ceiling had been pushed down and was inside the premises.
"It's believed that no one has gained entry to the building. There was nothing stolen or disturbed inside," he said.
Anyone with information, of who saw anything suspicious in the Gilles Street area at that time, is requested to contact the Warrnambool CIU of 556601153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
