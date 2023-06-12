The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Security alarms activated at History House in Gilles Street

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 12 2023 - 10:17am, first published 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Security alarms were activated at Warrnambool's History House in Gilles Street on Sunday afternoon.
Security alarms were activated at Warrnambool's History House in Gilles Street on Sunday afternoon.

Security alarms were triggered at Warrnambool's History House late on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.