Western Victoria Labor MP Jacinta Ermacora has described the south-west's poor record of keeping Indigenous children safe as the Andrews government passed a landmark child protection bill this month.
The children and health legislation amendment (statement of recognition, Aboriginal self-determination and other matters) bill, passed by parliament on June 1, empowers Aboriginal-controlled organisations to play a guiding role in child protection cases.
It also requires judges and child protection workers making custody decisions to consider the history of harm caused by the state removing Aboriginal children from their families.
Victoria's Indigenous child protection record is the worst in the country, with more than one in 10 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children in out-of-home care. That makes Indigenous children in Victoria 20 times more likely than non-Indigenous children to be in care. One in three are known to child protective services.
Ms Ermacora, a former Warrnambool City Council mayor, said the south-west played a prominent role in the sorry record.
"In fact, south-west Victoria has some of the highest rates of Aboriginal children in the child protection system," she said.
Ms Ermacora said she had spoken to Aboriginal people across the region in recent months and had "learned a huge amount" about the history of dispossession created by a system that was supposed to protect.
"I recently met with Jason Walker and John Bell at Winda Mara, a Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation in Heywood, to discuss these challenges," she said.
"That added to the strength of my insight and I learned a lot from those conversations."
Ms Ermacora said the bill had a twofold purpose: acknowledging the harm done by previous laws, and returning power to the people who should rightfully have it.
"This Bill returns something that didn't belong to us in the first place," she said.
"The right to make decisions about the health, safety and protection of children within family and community and according to the knowledge, culture, social and legal systems that were previously in place and on the land of their people."
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
