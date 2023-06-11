The Standard
Warrnambool and Port Campbell business owners report less visitors over the King's Birthday long weekend

Clare Quirk
Clare Quirk
Updated June 12 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 9:30am
Visitors and locals attend the Dachshund Dash in Port Fairy on Saturday. Picture: Anthony Brady
Visitors and locals attend the Dachshund Dash in Port Fairy on Saturday. Picture: Anthony Brady

TOURISM operators in Warrnambool and Port Campbell say the numbers of visitors for the King's Birthday long weekend are down on previous years.

