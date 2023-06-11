A 20-year-old Colac man will appear in court on Tuesday after being arrested for breaking into a vintage and collectables store.
Detective Senior Constable Michael Palmer, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said police received reports early Saturday morning the man was walking down the main street of Colac, Murray Street, with a trolley and a firearm.
Officers located the man with the trolley and a sword.
There was a short foot pursuit, a wrestle and the man was then arrested.
He was interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Colac Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The man was charged with burglary at the How Bazaar store in Skene Street, theft from the store and weapons offences.
It's alleged the burglary was committed between 3am and 7.30am on Saturday morning with entry forced to the building.
